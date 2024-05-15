https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/tensions-between-egypt-and-israel-grow-as-us-plays-political-trickery-1118459261.html

Tensions Between Egypt and Israel Grow as US Plays 'Political Trickery'

Tensions Between Egypt and Israel Grow as US Plays 'Political Trickery'

Sputnik International

Tensions between Israel and Egypt have been growing in recent days as the former has stepped up its military attacks on the city of Rafah.

2024-05-15T22:22+0000

2024-05-15T22:22+0000

2024-05-15T22:44+0000

analysis

middle east

michael maloof

joe biden

palestinians

egypt

israel

rafah

palestinian authority

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118460435_0:249:3072:1977_1920x0_80_0_0_bdb9f7a60a9504c2b8cc96021538f074.jpg

Tensions between Israel and Egypt have been growing in recent days as the former has stepped up its military attacks on the city of Rafah. Egypt announced that it plans to join a genocide case against Israel that was first brought by South Africa.Aid has accumulated on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing between southern Gaza and Egypt since Israel seized control of the crossing on May 7. Israel has said it is up to Egypt to allow a reopening of the crossing, which Cairo has said is a “desperate attempt” to scapegoat them for the blockage of aid.Michael Maloof is a former senior security policy analyst in the office of the Secretary of Defense, and is also an author and regular contributing analyst on RT. On Wednesday, he joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines to discuss the growing tensions between Egypt and Israel.Egypt announced on Sunday that it would seek permission to join South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in which Israel has been accused of violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention. Earlier this year, Colombia and Turkiye also asked to join the case which was brought in January.In their request to join South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ, Egypt commented on the “worsening severity and scope of Israeli attacks against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, and the continued perpetration of systematic practices against the Palestinian people, including direct targeting of civilians and the destruction of infrastructure in the Strip, and pushing Palestinians to flee.”Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid added that Israel's actions in Gaza have “led to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, creating unlivable conditions in the Gaza strip, blatantly violating international law, international humanitarian law, and the Fourth Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.”“But, as long as the Israelis are hell-bent on keeping out and pushing and bombing, there's no talk, there's no discussion. And, of course, the US continues to supply this. In the decades ahead, it's going to have a major impact on how the world views not only Israel, but also the US. If Israel still survives, I'm beginning to think that there's some question about that here.”Sputnik’s Jamarl Thomas then asked the show’s guest about US President Joe Biden’s decision to withhold weapons from Israel following their offensive action on Rafah.“You can never mistrust them enough. And that appears to be what is occurring here with the Biden administration. They speak out of both ends of their mouth,” Maloof explained. “I think Biden is walking a delicate line. He wants to show support for Israel, on the one hand, but he's also got, internally, people screaming and yelling in his ear by the progressives at the universities."Maloof addressed why the US is so dependent on ensuring its relationship with Israel. The US has maintained a steady flow of weapons to Israel worth billions of dollars, but major American weapons manufacturers have also benefited from the war in Gaza, including Lockheed Martin, RTX, Boeing, and General Dynamics which have all reportedly seen their stock prices skyrocket as a result of the destruction and war crimes in Gaza, a recent report addressed.“And so, you know, and, we don't see any end to it. And now the Biden administration comes in, an administration that hasn't done anything to improve the plight of Americans generally, but has offered us now two wars that we're now and heartily engaged with. We've opened our borders, made us energy dependent again on Middle East countries, ironically, that can't wait to get off the US dollars. What we're seeing here is that, and we have inflation. I mean, where's the benefit that this administration is offering?”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/egypt-to-join-south-africas-genocide-case-against-israel-1118403153.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/yes-but-also-no-1118436910.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/israel-killed-more-civilians-than-hamas-fighters---blinken-1118404170.html

egypt

israel

rafah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

egypt, israel, rafah, gaza, us, israel-egypt relations, israel-egypt war, israel-egypt talks, military, weapons, border crossing, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes