Ukrainian Drone Downed Over Russia's Tatarstan - MoD

Russian air defense systems have downed a Ukrainian drone over the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"At about 07:30 Moscow time [04:30 GMT] on May 15, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of Russia was stopped. A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by on-duty air defense systems over the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan,” the ministry said in a statement.All services in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan are on high alert in the event of any threats, the office of the regional head told Sputnik.The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) said that temporary restrictions had been lifted at the airports of Kazan and Nizhnekamsk.

