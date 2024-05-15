International
Slovak PM Fico in 'Life-Threatening' Condition - His Party Statement
US Republicans Blast Biden for West African Foreign Policy – Reports
Several US Republican politicians have criticized US President Joe Biden’s foreign policy in West Africa, Fox News reported on Wednesday.
"President Biden’s foreign policy has been a disaster on every continent, and Africa is no exception," Sen. Tim Scott told Fox News Digital. Scott added that China and Russia were making strong inroads into the region, while the Biden administration was fumbling US strategic interests. Rep. Matt Gaetz also said to Fox that US troops were being used as "pawns" in Niger, and Biden "has two choices: resupply our troops or bring them home ASAP." Earlier this month, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell complained that the US had been "effectively been pushed out of Chad, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, making more room for Russia and China." Niger’s military government recently ordered 1,000 US military personnel and contractors to leave the country, while allowing Russian forces to move onto the same airbase. Chad has also ordered some of the 100 US service personnel stationed there to leave.
US Republicans Blast Biden for West African Foreign Policy – Reports

13:50 GMT 15.05.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Several US Republican politicians have criticized US President Joe Biden’s foreign policy in West Africa, Fox News reported on Wednesday.
"President Biden’s foreign policy has been a disaster on every continent, and Africa is no exception," Sen. Tim Scott told Fox News Digital. Scott added that China and Russia were making strong inroads into the region, while the Biden administration was fumbling US strategic interests.
Rep. Matt Gaetz also said to Fox that US troops were being used as "pawns" in Niger, and Biden "has two choices: resupply our troops or bring them home ASAP."
Earlier this month, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell complained that the US had been "effectively been pushed out of Chad, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, making more room for Russia and China."
Niger’s military government recently ordered 1,000 US military personnel and contractors to leave the country, while allowing Russian forces to move onto the same airbase. Chad has also ordered some of the 100 US service personnel stationed there to leave.
