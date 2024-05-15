https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/us-republicans-blast-biden-for-west-african-foreign-policy--reports-1118454066.html

US Republicans Blast Biden for West African Foreign Policy – Reports

US Republicans Blast Biden for West African Foreign Policy – Reports

Sputnik International

Several US Republican politicians have criticized US President Joe Biden’s foreign policy in West Africa, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

2024-05-15T13:50+0000

2024-05-15T13:50+0000

2024-05-15T13:50+0000

americas

joe biden

republicans

niger

russia

republican

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1d/1118167859_0:209:3072:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_69611153ffbb0422563c22f6a8c225ea.jpg

"President Biden’s foreign policy has been a disaster on every continent, and Africa is no exception," Sen. Tim Scott told Fox News Digital. Scott added that China and Russia were making strong inroads into the region, while the Biden administration was fumbling US strategic interests. Rep. Matt Gaetz also said to Fox that US troops were being used as "pawns" in Niger, and Biden "has two choices: resupply our troops or bring them home ASAP." Earlier this month, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell complained that the US had been "effectively been pushed out of Chad, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, making more room for Russia and China." Niger’s military government recently ordered 1,000 US military personnel and contractors to leave the country, while allowing Russian forces to move onto the same airbase. Chad has also ordered some of the 100 US service personnel stationed there to leave.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/biden-tries-to-blame-republicans-for-coming-loss-of-ukraine---ex-state-dept-official-1117214416.html

americas

niger

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

several us republican politicians, criticized us president joe biden’s foreign policy, west africa