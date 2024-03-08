https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/biden-tries-to-blame-republicans-for-coming-loss-of-ukraine---ex-state-dept-official-1117214416.html

Biden Tries to Blame Republicans for Coming Loss of Ukraine - Ex-State Dept Official

Biden Tries to Blame Republicans for Coming Loss of Ukraine - Ex-State Dept Official

Sputnik International

President Joe Biden used his State of the Union speech to blame the Republicans if Russia wins the war in Ukraine by claiming Kiev could have won or survived if the latest $61 billion arms package had not been blocked in Congress, former State Department official and consultant on US-Russia relations James Carden said.

2024-03-08T23:07+0000

2024-03-08T23:07+0000

2024-03-08T23:07+0000

americas

us

joe biden

ukraine

russia

republicans

congress

volodymyr zelensky

us arms for ukraine

military aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117214567_0:114:3089:1852_1920x0_80_0_0_7de384b234aa3a3170ebf99f93caa32f.jpg

"The way I heard the speech was Biden setting the ground to blame the Republicans for losing the war should they block further tranches of funding," Carden told Sputnik. But Biden was still committed to his confrontational and warmaking policies in Ukraine, the Middle East and elsewhere around the world and showed no sign of wanting to change them, he emphasized. Biden's indirect admission that the planned next enormous military aid package for President Volodymyr Zelensky's increasingly discredited regime in Kiev was blocked on Capitol Hill did not stem from any fundamental reassessment of US policy on backing Ukraine's war against Russia, he said. Instead, Biden's comments reflected his always primary concern with domestic politics and his obsession with getting reelected to a second term in November even though he is already 81 years old, Carden clarified. Uncommitted voters in the US state of Michigan on Super Tuesday this week registered a protest against Biden and his policies, especially on foreign affairs, security and the invasion of Gaza. Some 100,000 voters, or 20% of those who participated in the Democratic primary alone, cast their ballots as "Uncommitted," expressing a massive lack of support for the president in his own party with no other serious candidate to choose from. The $61 billion package is being blocked by Republicans in the House of Representatives until Biden changes his policies on illegal immigration and agrees to crack down on it. But because the president is determined not to change course on that, he will not get more aid approved for Kiev, his opponents have said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/bidens-state-of-the-union-address-why-us-vow-to-fight-till-last-ukrainian-is-not-reassuring-1117205367.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/how-trump-and-us-conservatives-deal-a-blow-to-ukraine-aid-package-1116417287.html

americas

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, biden administration, presidential hopeful, presidential candidate, presidential election, us elections, us presidential elections, 2024 us elections, 2024 us presidential elections, us arms for ukraine, us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine, ukraine loses