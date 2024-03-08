International
Biden Tries to Blame Republicans for Coming Loss of Ukraine - Ex-State Dept Official
Biden Tries to Blame Republicans for Coming Loss of Ukraine - Ex-State Dept Official
President Joe Biden used his State of the Union speech to blame the Republicans if Russia wins the war in Ukraine by claiming Kiev could have won or survived if the latest $61 billion arms package had not been blocked in Congress, former State Department official and consultant on US-Russia relations James Carden said.
"The way I heard the speech was Biden setting the ground to blame the Republicans for losing the war should they block further tranches of funding," Carden told Sputnik. But Biden was still committed to his confrontational and warmaking policies in Ukraine, the Middle East and elsewhere around the world and showed no sign of wanting to change them, he emphasized. Biden's indirect admission that the planned next enormous military aid package for President Volodymyr Zelensky's increasingly discredited regime in Kiev was blocked on Capitol Hill did not stem from any fundamental reassessment of US policy on backing Ukraine's war against Russia, he said. Instead, Biden's comments reflected his always primary concern with domestic politics and his obsession with getting reelected to a second term in November even though he is already 81 years old, Carden clarified. Uncommitted voters in the US state of Michigan on Super Tuesday this week registered a protest against Biden and his policies, especially on foreign affairs, security and the invasion of Gaza. Some 100,000 voters, or 20% of those who participated in the Democratic primary alone, cast their ballots as "Uncommitted," expressing a massive lack of support for the president in his own party with no other serious candidate to choose from. The $61 billion package is being blocked by Republicans in the House of Representatives until Biden changes his policies on illegal immigration and agrees to crack down on it. But because the president is determined not to change course on that, he will not get more aid approved for Kiev, his opponents have said.
Biden Tries to Blame Republicans for Coming Loss of Ukraine - Ex-State Dept Official

23:07 GMT 08.03.2024
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh Vice President Joe Biden listens during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, where President Barack Obama presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Vice President Joe Biden listens during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, where President Barack Obama presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2024
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden used his State of the Union speech to blame the Republicans if Russia wins the war in Ukraine by claiming Kiev could have won or survived if the latest $61 billion arms package had not been blocked in Congress, former State Department official and consultant on US-Russia relations James Carden said.
"The way I heard the speech was Biden setting the ground to blame the Republicans for losing the war should they block further tranches of funding," Carden told Sputnik.
But Biden was still committed to his confrontational and warmaking policies in Ukraine, the Middle East and elsewhere around the world and showed no sign of wanting to change them, he emphasized.
"I think he's a true believer and actually believes that his status as Warlord-in-Chief helps him politically," Carden explained.
Biden's indirect admission that the planned next enormous military aid package for President Volodymyr Zelensky's increasingly discredited regime in Kiev was blocked on Capitol Hill did not stem from any fundamental reassessment of US policy on backing Ukraine's war against Russia, he said.
