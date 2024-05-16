Putin, Xi Adopt Joint Statement on Deepening Comprehensive Partnership

International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping adopted on Thursday a joint statement on deepening the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.
Earlier this week, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that this is a detailed document – more than 30 pages, it will "highlight the special nature of our bilateral relations, outline further ways to develop the entire range of bilateral ties, and highlight the leading role of Russia and China in shaping a just and democratic world order."Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier that the document was timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The document was signed after extensive Russian-Chinese negotiations.Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing on May 16 for his first foreign visit after reelection.
06:41 GMT 16.05.2024
President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on an official visit
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping adopted on Thursday a joint statement on deepening the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.
Earlier this week, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that this is a detailed document – more than 30 pages, it will "highlight the special nature of our bilateral relations, outline further ways to develop the entire range of bilateral ties, and highlight the leading role of Russia and China in shaping a just and democratic world order."
Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier that the document was timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The document was signed after extensive Russian-Chinese negotiations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing on May 16 for his first foreign visit after reelection.
