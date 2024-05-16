International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Destroys Drones, Rockets Over Crimea, Bryansk, Kaluga, Tula Regions - MoD
Russia Destroys Drones, Rockets Over Crimea, Bryansk, Kaluga, Tula Regions - MoD
This night, Russian air defenses shot down Vilkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) rockets, a Tochka-U missile and a drone over the Belgorod Region, as well as drones over Crimea, the Bryansk Region, the Kaluga Region and the Tula Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
russia's special operation in ukraine
“This night, regular attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, the Vilkha MLRS and the Tochka-U tactical missile system against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped,” the ministry said. It said air defense systems on duty destroyed two Vilkha MLRS rockets, one Tochka-U tactical missile and one drone over the Belgorod Region. “Four UAVs were destroyed and two were intercepted over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, one UAV was destroyed over the Bryansk Region, one UAV over the Kaluga Region and two UAVs over the Tula Region,” the ministry said.
Russia Destroys Drones, Rockets Over Crimea, Bryansk, Kaluga, Tula Regions - MoD

05:16 GMT 16.05.2024
A Russian paratrooper is setting up a combat kit of the Strela-10 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system
A Russian paratrooper is setting up a combat kit of the Strela-10 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - This night, Russian air defenses shot down Vilkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) rockets, a Tochka-U missile and a drone over the Belgorod Region, as well as drones over Crimea, the Bryansk Region, the Kaluga Region and the Tula Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“This night, regular attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, the Vilkha MLRS and the Tochka-U tactical missile system against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped,” the ministry said.
It said air defense systems on duty destroyed two Vilkha MLRS rockets, one Tochka-U tactical missile and one drone over the Belgorod Region.
Russian Air Defense Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defense Destroys Dozens of Ukraine’s Drones, Storm Shadow Missiles
13 May, 04:57 GMT
“Four UAVs were destroyed and two were intercepted over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, one UAV was destroyed over the Bryansk Region, one UAV over the Kaluga Region and two UAVs over the Tula Region,” the ministry said.
