Russia Destroys Drones, Rockets Over Crimea, Bryansk, Kaluga, Tula Regions - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - This night, Russian air defenses shot down Vilkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) rockets, a Tochka-U missile and a drone over the Belgorod Region, as well as drones over Crimea, the Bryansk Region, the Kaluga Region and the Tula Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“This night, regular attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, the Vilkha MLRS and the Tochka-U tactical missile system against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped,” the ministry said.
It said air defense systems
on duty destroyed two Vilkha MLRS rockets, one Tochka-U tactical missile and one drone over the Belgorod Region.
“Four UAVs were destroyed and two were intercepted over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, one UAV was destroyed over the Bryansk Region, one UAV over the Kaluga Region and two UAVs over the Tula Region,” the ministry said.