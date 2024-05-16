https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/russia-islamic-world-to-make-major-contribution-to-multipolarity-1118470312.html

Russia, Islamic World to Make Major Contribution to Multipolarity

Russia, Islamic World to Make Major Contribution to Multipolarity

Sputnik International

Interaction between Moscow and the countries of the Islamic world will make an important contribution to the safe development in the multi-polar world order, said Rustam Minnikhanov, head of Russia's Tatarstan republic and chairman of the "Russia - Islamic World" strategic vision forum, during the group’s international conference.

2024-05-16T12:05+0000

2024-05-16T12:05+0000

2024-05-16T12:05+0000

world

rustam minnikhanov

yevgeny primakov

russia

west

tatarstan

organization of islamic cooperation (oic)

islam

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102725/90/1027259080_0:198:3076:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_530383477fdcdc9f0bf00134b994090d.jpg

The event takes place within the international economic forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" involving Russia and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)."When it comes to key spiritual and moral values, Orthodox Christianity and Islam are similar and close," Minnikhanov told the conference. "This applies, in particular, to human rights and family fundamentals. I am sure that positive interaction and partnership between Russia and the Islamic world will make an important contribution to secure development in a fair multipolar world order,"The collective West, Minnikhanov noted, is trying to replace international law with a system of self-serving "regulations".In seeking to maintain a dominant position the West has employed many forms of leverage, including wars, sanctions, blackmail and modern forms of colonialism.Minnikhanov stressed that those benchmarks are directly related to security, which includes not only ensuring the stability of the political system, economic potential and defense capabilities of Russia, but also maintaining and developing cultural, spiritual and moral values.The governor said Russia and the Islamic world have a huge potential for cooperation in those fields.The "Russia - Islamic World" strategic vision group was established back in 2006 under the leadership of former Russian prime minister Yevgeny Primakov and former Tatarstan governor Mintimer Shaimiev as an advisory body for expanding cooperation between Russia and Islamic countries. Between 2006 and 2009, the team held five meetings in Moscow, Kazan, Istanbul, Jeddah and Kuwait.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/russia--islamic-world-kazanforum-in-pictures-1118447063.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/russia---islamic-world-forum-plenary-session-on-multipolarity-1118438894.html

russia

west

tatarstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and islam, russia and islamic world, russia and islamic nations, russia and the middle east