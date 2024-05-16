International
Russia's Rossiya Segodnya, China's Xinhua Agree to Hold BRICS Expert Forum in Early June
Russia's Rossiya Segodnya, China's Xinhua Agree to Hold BRICS Expert Forum in Early June
Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent media company, and the head of China's Xinhua News Agency, Fu Hua, signed a memorandum on holding the BRICS expert forum on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in early June.
The signing ceremony took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to China, his first foreign trip since the inauguration. The expert panel's agenda is expected to include discussions by senior economists, political scientists and international relations specialists from 10 countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia – aimed at resolving the issues that BRICS has been facing and exchanging views on BRICS' role in the modern system of international relations. The 2024 SPIEF will take place from June 5-8 in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.
Russia's Rossiya Segodnya, China's Xinhua Agree to Hold BRICS Expert Forum in Early June
Russia's Rossiya Segodnya, China's Xinhua Agree to Hold BRICS Expert Forum in Early June
Russia's Rossiya Segodnya, China's Xinhua Agree to Hold BRICS Expert Forum in Early June

16.05.2024
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent media company, and the head of China's Xinhua News Agency, Fu Hua, signed a memorandum on holding the BRICS expert forum on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in early June.
The signing ceremony took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to China, his first foreign trip since the inauguration.
The expert panel's agenda is expected to include discussions by senior economists, political scientists and international relations specialists from 10 countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia – aimed at resolving the issues that BRICS has been facing and exchanging views on BRICS' role in the modern system of international relations.
The 2024 SPIEF will take place from June 5-8 in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.
Russia
Over 110 Countries Confirm Their Participation in Russia's SPIEF 2024 Forum
Yesterday, 12:39 GMT
