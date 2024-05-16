https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/slovakias-fico-remembers-circumstances-of-assassination-attempt---president-elect-1118484712.html

Slovakia's Fico Remembers Circumstances of Assassination Attempt - President-Elect

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico remembers the circumstances of the assassination attempt on him and is shocked by how quickly it unfolded, Slovak President-elect Peter Pellegrini said on Thursday.

"He remembers, he is shocked by how this happened, how quickly this happened," Pellegrini told Slovak broadcaster Ta3, adding that Fico was conscious when he was taken to a hospital and remembers how he was given first aid. Earlier in the day, Pellegrini paid a brief visit to the prime minister and had a chance to speak to him for a few minutes. He said that Fico's condition remained "serious." Fico was shot on Wednesday after a government field-meeting in the city of Handlova located 190 kilometers (118 miles) northeast of Bratislava. The prime minister was taken to a hospital and underwent a five-hour surgery. He remains in a stable but serious condition. The shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately following the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry said the attack was politically motivated as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government, in particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

