https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/slovakias-fico-remembers-circumstances-of-assassination-attempt---president-elect-1118484712.html
Slovakia's Fico Remembers Circumstances of Assassination Attempt - President-Elect
Slovakia's Fico Remembers Circumstances of Assassination Attempt - President-Elect
Sputnik International
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico remembers the circumstances of the assassination attempt on him and is shocked by how quickly it unfolded, Slovak President-elect Peter Pellegrini said on Thursday.
2024-05-16T22:23+0000
2024-05-16T22:23+0000
2024-05-16T22:23+0000
world
robert fico
peter pellegrini
slovakia
robert fico
slovak pm fico assassination attempt
assassination attempt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118484399_0:0:2275:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_d62cbed1ee5715f8638ce2c4b096f4aa.jpg
"He remembers, he is shocked by how this happened, how quickly this happened," Pellegrini told Slovak broadcaster Ta3, adding that Fico was conscious when he was taken to a hospital and remembers how he was given first aid. Earlier in the day, Pellegrini paid a brief visit to the prime minister and had a chance to speak to him for a few minutes. He said that Fico's condition remained "serious." Fico was shot on Wednesday after a government field-meeting in the city of Handlova located 190 kilometers (118 miles) northeast of Bratislava. The prime minister was taken to a hospital and underwent a five-hour surgery. He remains in a stable but serious condition. The shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately following the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry said the attack was politically motivated as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government, in particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/slovak-prime-minister-fico-injured-in-shooting-at-govt-field-meeting-1118453332.html
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118484399_184:0:2207:1517_1920x0_80_0_0_db1bd90ba36c9f7d86b77bad31f0a364.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
assassination attempt, slovakia's fico, slovak fico, robert fico, slovak prime minister, fico alive, fico talks, fico survived, fico lives
assassination attempt, slovakia's fico, slovak fico, robert fico, slovak prime minister, fico alive, fico talks, fico survived, fico lives
Slovakia's Fico Remembers Circumstances of Assassination Attempt - President-Elect
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico remembers the circumstances of the assassination attempt on him and is shocked by how quickly it unfolded, Slovak President-elect Peter Pellegrini said on Thursday.
"He remembers, he is shocked by how this happened, how quickly this happened," Pellegrini told Slovak broadcaster Ta3, adding that Fico was conscious when he was taken to a hospital and remembers how he was given first aid.
Earlier in the day, Pellegrini paid a brief visit to the prime minister and had a chance to speak to him for a few minutes. He said that Fico's condition remained "serious."
Fico was shot on Wednesday after a government field-meeting in the city of Handlova located 190 kilometers (118 miles) northeast of Bratislava. The prime minister was taken to a hospital and underwent a five-hour surgery. He remains in a stable but serious condition.
The shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately following the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry said the attack was politically motivated as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government, in particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.