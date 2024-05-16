https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/ukraine-loses-over-520-soldiers-in-dpr-in-battles-with-russian-southern-troops---mod-1118472422.html
Ukraine Loses Over 520 Soldiers in DPR in Battles With Russian Southern Troops - MoD
Russia's Yug Battlegroup have improved their position along the front line and defeated Ukrainian troops, with Ukraine losing more than 520 soldiers in this direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The units of Battlegroup Yug have improved the position along the front line and also defeated manpower and equipment of the 5th assault and 116th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces ... in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the losses of Ukrainian armed forces "lost more than 520 servicepeople over the past day." Russia's Battlegroup Centr of forces repelled eight Ukrainian counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 390 soldiers, while Russia's eastern group of forces improved their positions and the armed forces of Ukraine lost up to 125 soldiers, the ministry said. Russia's northern group of forces advanced into the Ukrainian territory and repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks in the Kharkov region, while Kiev lost up to 205 soldiers. Additionally, the Russian armed forces destroyed a marine drone storage warehouse in Ukraine.
