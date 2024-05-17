https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/expo-in-harbin-important-platform-for-promoting-cooperation-between-russia-china---xi-1118493094.html

Expo in Harbin Important Platform for Promoting Cooperation Between Russia, China - Xi

Expo in Harbin Important Platform for Promoting Cooperation Between Russia, China - Xi

The Russian-Chinese Expo taking place in Harbin is an important platform for the development of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and China, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

"After many years of development, the Chinese-Russian Expo has become an important platform for promoting bilateral economic and trade cooperation," Xi said in his telegram on the occasion of the opening of the VIII Russian-Chinese EXPO in Harbin, the text of which was read out at the ceremony by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. The Chinese leader also expressed hope that all sectors of society from both countries will jointly take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the Expo and contribute to the promotion of bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation, and give a new impetus to the development of Chinese-Russian relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in new era.

