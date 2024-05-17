International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/expo-in-harbin-important-platform-for-promoting-cooperation-between-russia-china---xi-1118493094.html
Expo in Harbin Important Platform for Promoting Cooperation Between Russia, China - Xi
Expo in Harbin Important Platform for Promoting Cooperation Between Russia, China - Xi
Sputnik International
The Russian-Chinese Expo taking place in Harbin is an important platform for the development of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and China, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.
2024-05-17T09:04+0000
2024-05-17T09:04+0000
world
harbin
russia
china
xi jinping
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492925_0:171:3031:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_7f12cffafbfcd10b25cb92dfe0cff23b.jpg
"After many years of development, the Chinese-Russian Expo has become an important platform for promoting bilateral economic and trade cooperation," Xi said in his telegram on the occasion of the opening of the VIII Russian-Chinese EXPO in Harbin, the text of which was read out at the ceremony by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. The Chinese leader also expressed hope that all sectors of society from both countries will jointly take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the Expo and contribute to the promotion of bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation, and give a new impetus to the development of Chinese-Russian relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in new era.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/putin-harbin-represents-close-ties-between-russia-and-china-1118489846.html
harbin
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492925_151:0:2882:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e19960f8dcd2ad2d4dea0921c0f8a9f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
harbin important platform, cooperation between russia, china, chinese president xi jinping
harbin important platform, cooperation between russia, china, chinese president xi jinping

Expo in Harbin Important Platform for Promoting Cooperation Between Russia, China - Xi

09:04 GMT 17.05.2024
© POOL / Go to the mediabankXi Jinping
Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2024
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
HARBIN, China (Sputnik) - The Russian-Chinese Expo taking place in Harbin is an important platform for the development of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and China, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.
"After many years of development, the Chinese-Russian Expo has become an important platform for promoting bilateral economic and trade cooperation," Xi said in his telegram on the occasion of the opening of the VIII Russian-Chinese EXPO in Harbin, the text of which was read out at the ceremony by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on an official visit - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2024
World
Putin: Harbin Represents Close Ties Between Russia and China
05:43 GMT
The Chinese leader also expressed hope that all sectors of society from both countries will jointly take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the Expo and contribute to the promotion of bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation, and give a new impetus to the development of Chinese-Russian relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in new era.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала