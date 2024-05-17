https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/putin-harbin-represents-close-ties-between-russia-and-china-1118489846.html

Putin: Harbin Represents Close Ties Between Russia and China

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the Chinese city of Harbin as an important scientific and educational center that embodies the close ties between Russia and China.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the VIII Russian-Chinese EXPO and the IV Russian-Chinese Forum on Interregional Cooperation, Putin said it was symbolic that these events were being held in Harbin, one of the largest scientific, educational, and innovation centers in China. "By the way, we drove through the city center, its historical part preserves, and you can feel it well, preserves the Russian trace as well. After all, our specialists from Russia, engineers, and scientists once made a remarkable contribution to the economic development of the city, the creation of its industrial base, the construction of large plants and factories, infrastructure facilities," Putin added.The Chinese partners are invited to visit the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in September, where cooperation with Russia, including in the territories of advanced development, could be discussed, Vladimir Putin said."I would like to take this opportunity to invite Chinese friends to the ninth Eastern Economic Forum, which will be held in Vladivostok in early September. There, it will be possible to continue a detailed discussion of the possibilities of cooperation with Russia, including in the territories of advanced social and economic development, where convenient preferential regimes for external investors are being created," Putin said.The regions of Russia's Far East and the northeast of China have great cooperation potential, Putin said added.Russia supports China's intention to localize production on its territory and is ready to provide benefits to investors, Putin said."Large-scale joint projects are also being implemented in the field of industrial cooperation, Chinese automakers are actively entering the Russian market... I would like to emphasize that Russia not only welcomes the attitude of Chinese business to localize production on our territory, but is ready to provide investors from China with economic benefits, assistance and support, as well as access to a unique Russian technological base, our highly qualified personnel," Putin said.Vladimir Putin said that he discussed in detail with Chinese President Xi Jinping the prospects for diverse cooperation between Russia and China.The partnership between Russia and China ensures energy security and increases the well-being of the peoples of the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."The Russian-Chinese indissoluble partnership directly contributes to the growth of the economies of both countries, reliably ensures energy security, stimulates the creation of new industries and high-paying jobs, improves the well-being and quality of life of our citizens," Putin said during the opening ceremony of the eighth Russian-Chinese Expo and the fourth forum of inter-regional cooperation in Harbin.Russia can supply Chinese economy with affordable energy, Putin said."Russia is ready and able to continuously and reliably supply the Chinese economy, enterprises, cities and towns with clean, affordable energy, electricity and heat," Putin added.Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a state visit to China from May 16 to 17.

