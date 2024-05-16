https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/russia-opens-new-platform-promoting-russian-goods-in-chinas-harbin-1118476540.html

Russia Opens New Platform Promoting Russian Goods in China’s Harbin

On May 16, the Russian Export Center JSC (REC) and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation opened a new pavilion selling Russian produce under the Good Food Russia brand in the city of Harbin (capital of Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province), Sputnik reported.

The recently opened retail point adds to the permanent Good Food Russia food pavilion in Shanghai, with foods from over 50 agricultural producers available."Every Chinese province is a separate market, reaching each one requires purposeful and conscious planning." said REC Director-General Veronika Nikishina at the spot's opening ceremony. "We recognize the potential growth of exporting agricultural items to the Heilongjiang province, and we see the interest of local authorities and businesses in increasing the supply of high-quality Russian products." The Harbin pavilion will feature samples of more than 600 food products from 50-plus Russian companies under the Good Food Russia program. The new retail spot covers an area of over 300 square meters. Here, potential partners such as local distributors and retail chains will get a chance to taste Russian sweets, dairy products, meat, fish and various beverages. The pavilion already sells items from such brands as Dyadya Vanya and Belevskaya pastila, as well as oils from Russia's largest manufacturers.According to REC, Russian produce pavilions helped push the sales of agricultural items fourfold in 2023, exceeding 2.8 billion rubles. The value of contracts signed under the program increased seven times and exceeded 13 billion rubles.

