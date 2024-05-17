https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/kremlin-says-no-plans-to-strengthen-putins-security-measures-after-murder-attempt-on-fico-1118493344.html

Kremlin Says No Plans to Strengthen Putin’s Security Measures After Murder Attempt on Fico

Kremlin Says No Plans to Strengthen Putin’s Security Measures After Murder Attempt on Fico

Sputnik International

There are no plans to strengthen security measures of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2024-05-17T09:09+0000

2024-05-17T09:09+0000

2024-05-17T09:09+0000

russia

dmitry peskov

robert fico

kremlin

russia

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_661:0:4302:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04b0e85094571f3ff63efec4afba3008.jpg

"They [security measures] are at the usual level, what must be done is being done to ensure the safety of the president," Peskov told the Life.ru news portal, adding that no additional measures are envisioned. Fico, 59, was shot Wednesday after a government field-meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova. The prime minister was taken to a hospital in a life-threatening condition and underwent an emergency surgery. Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said on Thursday that doctors had managed to stabilize his condition, but the situation is still serious. The shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately following the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry said the attack was politically motivated as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government, in particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/slovakias-fico-remembers-circumstances-of-assassination-attempt---president-elect-1118484712.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

strengthen putin’s security measures, slovak prime minister robert fico, russian president vladimir putin