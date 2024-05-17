https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/kremlin-says-no-plans-to-strengthen-putins-security-measures-after-murder-attempt-on-fico-1118493344.html
Kremlin Says No Plans to Strengthen Putin’s Security Measures After Murder Attempt on Fico
There are no plans to strengthen security measures of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"They [security measures] are at the usual level, what must be done is being done to ensure the safety of the president," Peskov told the Life.ru news portal, adding that no additional measures are envisioned. Fico, 59, was shot Wednesday after a government field-meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova. The prime minister was taken to a hospital in a life-threatening condition and underwent an emergency surgery. Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said on Thursday that doctors had managed to stabilize his condition, but the situation is still serious. The shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately following the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry said the attack was politically motivated as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government, in particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are no plans to strengthen security measures of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"They [security measures] are at the usual level, what must be done is being done to ensure the safety of the president," Peskov told the Life.ru news portal, adding that no additional measures are envisioned.
Fico, 59, was shot Wednesday after a government field-meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova. The prime minister was taken to a hospital
in a life-threatening condition and underwent an emergency surgery. Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said on Thursday that doctors had managed to stabilize his condition, but the situation is still serious.
The shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately following the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry said the attack was politically motivated as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government, in particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.