Over 100 Drones Intercepted Over Russia's Territory Overnight - MoD
"Last night, a number of attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks with the use of aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats of the Ukrainian navy on the territory of the Russian Federation were foiled," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry said air defenses intercepted 51 drones over Crimea, 44 drones over the Krasnodar Territory, six drones over the Belgorod Region and a drone over the Kursk Region. Russian warplanes also destroyed six drone boats in the waters of the Black Sea, the statement read.Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian territory, emphasized that Kiev continues terrorist activities, but that the Russian military is on alert and doing everything necessary.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems and the Black Sea fleet intercepted 102 Ukrainian drones and destroyed six drone boats overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Last night, a number of attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks with the use of aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats of the Ukrainian navy on the territory of the Russian Federation were foiled," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said air defenses intercepted
51 drones over Crimea, 44 drones over the Krasnodar Territory, six drones over the Belgorod Region and a drone over the Kursk Region. Russian warplanes also destroyed six drone boats in the waters of the Black Sea, the statement read.
Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian territory, emphasized that Kiev continues terrorist activities, but that the Russian military is on alert and doing everything necessary.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.