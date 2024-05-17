https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/russia-china-can-do-lots-by-joining-forces-in-high-tech-areas---putin-1118492787.html
Russia, China Can Do Lots by Joining Forces in High-Tech Areas - Putin
Russia, China Can Do Lots by Joining Forces in High-Tech Areas - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia and China can do a lot by joining forces in high-tech areas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
2024-05-17T09:00+0000
2024-05-17T09:00+0000
2024-05-17T09:00+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia
china
rosatom
xi jinping
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492625_0:117:3225:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_923cc5098c90b222354c89c1a5ee55c1.jpg
"Together, by joining forces, we can certainly do a lot," Putin said at a meeting with students and teachers of the Harbin Institute of Technology. Experiments at the Nuclotron-based Ion Collider Faсility (NICA collider) located in the city of Dubna not far from Moscow will make it possible to make world-class discoveries and reach progress for the benefit of humanity, the president said. "The Harbin university is a source of personnel for the nuclear industry of China and, by the way, its graduates are actively involved in the implementation of Rosatom projects for the construction of power units of Russian design on the territory of China at the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant and the Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant. The construction of these important energy facilities is progressing according to the schedule," Putin added.Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a state visit to China from May 16 to 17.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/russian-chinese-partnership-constantly-improving-diversifying-due-to-new-areas---putin-1118473086.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492625_247:0:2976:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_acfbf41b1ad363eb09c9fcfad35aecbe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, china, russian president vladimir putin, forces in high-tech areas
russia, china, russian president vladimir putin, forces in high-tech areas
Russia, China Can Do Lots by Joining Forces in High-Tech Areas - Putin
HARBIN, China (Sputnik) - Russia and China can do a lot by joining forces in high-tech areas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Together, by joining forces, we can certainly do a lot," Putin said at a meeting with students and teachers of the Harbin Institute of Technology.
Experiments at the Nuclotron-based Ion Collider Faсility (NICA collider) located in the city of Dubna not far from Moscow will make it possible to make world-class discoveries and reach progress for the benefit of humanity, the president said.
"The Harbin university is a source of personnel for the nuclear industry of China and, by the way, its graduates are actively involved in the implementation of Rosatom projects for the construction of power units of Russian design on the territory of China at the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant and the Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant. The construction of these important energy facilities is progressing according to the schedule," Putin added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin
is on a state visit to China from May 16 to 17.