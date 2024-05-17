International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/russia-china-can-do-lots-by-joining-forces-in-high-tech-areas---putin-1118492787.html
Russia, China Can Do Lots by Joining Forces in High-Tech Areas - Putin
Russia, China Can Do Lots by Joining Forces in High-Tech Areas - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia and China can do a lot by joining forces in high-tech areas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
2024-05-17T09:00+0000
2024-05-17T09:00+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia
china
rosatom
xi jinping
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492625_0:117:3225:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_923cc5098c90b222354c89c1a5ee55c1.jpg
"Together, by joining forces, we can certainly do a lot," Putin said at a meeting with students and teachers of the Harbin Institute of Technology. Experiments at the Nuclotron-based Ion Collider Faсility (NICA collider) located in the city of Dubna not far from Moscow will make it possible to make world-class discoveries and reach progress for the benefit of humanity, the president said. "The Harbin university is a source of personnel for the nuclear industry of China and, by the way, its graduates are actively involved in the implementation of Rosatom projects for the construction of power units of Russian design on the territory of China at the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant and the Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant. The construction of these important energy facilities is progressing according to the schedule," Putin added.Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a state visit to China from May 16 to 17.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/russian-chinese-partnership-constantly-improving-diversifying-due-to-new-areas---putin-1118473086.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492625_247:0:2976:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_acfbf41b1ad363eb09c9fcfad35aecbe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, china, russian president vladimir putin, forces in high-tech areas
russia, china, russian president vladimir putin, forces in high-tech areas

Russia, China Can Do Lots by Joining Forces in High-Tech Areas - Putin

09:00 GMT 17.05.2024
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2024
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
HARBIN, China (Sputnik) - Russia and China can do a lot by joining forces in high-tech areas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Together, by joining forces, we can certainly do a lot," Putin said at a meeting with students and teachers of the Harbin Institute of Technology.
Experiments at the Nuclotron-based Ion Collider Faсility (NICA collider) located in the city of Dubna not far from Moscow will make it possible to make world-class discoveries and reach progress for the benefit of humanity, the president said.
President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on an official visit - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2024
World
Russian-Chinese Partnership Constantly Improving, Diversifying Due to New Areas - Putin
Yesterday, 11:52 GMT
"The Harbin university is a source of personnel for the nuclear industry of China and, by the way, its graduates are actively involved in the implementation of Rosatom projects for the construction of power units of Russian design on the territory of China at the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant and the Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant. The construction of these important energy facilities is progressing according to the schedule," Putin added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a state visit to China from May 16 to 17.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала