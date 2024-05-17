https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/russia-launches-28-group-strikes-on-ukraine-in-past-week---defense-ministry-1118498090.html

Russia Launches 28 Group Strikes on Ukraine in Past Week - Defense Ministry

The Russian armed forces have carried out 28 group strikes with precision-guided weapons and drones in the past week on Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.

"From May 11 to May 17... the Russian armed forces carried out 28 group strikes with precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting Ukrainian command posts, military airfield infrastructure facilities, air defense facilities, arsenals, and fuel bases, as well as production workshops and storage sites for unmanned boats and attack drones," the MoD said in a summary. The Russian Black Sea fleet has destroyed 25 Ukrainian unmanned vessels, the ministry added.Ukraine Loses Up to 3,725 Soldiers in Donetsk RegionRussia's Battlegroup Yug has defeated Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), with Ukraine losing up to 3,725 soldiers in this area over the past week, the MoD noted."The units of the Battlegroup Yug continued to advance into the enemy territory during active combat operations, defeated manpower and equipment ... in the Donetsk People's Republic ... repelled nine counterattack [by Ukrainian troops]," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Ukrainian armed forces "lost up to 3,725 servicemen over the past week."Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has improved its frontline positions, Kiev lost up to 2,475 soldiers and four tanks, including an Abrams, while Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has repelled two counterattacks and Ukraine lost up to 965 soldiers, the ministry said.The Russian Battlegroup Sever has repelled 21 counterattacks in the Kharkov region, while Ukraine has lost up to 1,175 soldiers in the past week, the ministry added.Battlegroup Zapad has repelled 37 Ukrainian counterattack in the Lugansk People's Republic and in the Kharkov region in the past week, while Kiev has lost up to 960 soldiers.

