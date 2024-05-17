International
The United States with its Cold War mentality is responsible for the emergence and aggravation of the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.
On Thursday, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that China cannot bolster its ties with European countries and support Russia simultaneously. The PRC hit back at the United States, telling Washington to cease pointing the finger at Beijing for the Ukrainian crisis, and also warned not to try to drive a wedge between Beijing and Europe, the diplomat said.
China Slams US for Sparking & Worsening Ukrainian Crisis

09:12 GMT 17.05.2024 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 17.05.2024)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States with its Cold War mentality is responsible for the emergence and aggravation of the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.
On Thursday, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that China cannot bolster its ties with European countries and support Russia simultaneously.
"In fact, the United States, with its Cold War mentality, bears inevitable responsibility for the emergence and aggravation of the Ukrainian crisis," Wang told reporters.
The PRC hit back at the United States, telling Washington to cease pointing the finger at Beijing for the Ukrainian crisis, and also warned not to try to drive a wedge between Beijing and Europe, the diplomat said.

"China advises the United States ... not to add fuel to the fire, but to still do something practical for a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis," the spokesman added.

