China Slams US for Sparking & Worsening Ukrainian Crisis

The United States with its Cold War mentality is responsible for the emergence and aggravation of the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

2024-05-17T09:12+0000

2024-05-17T09:12+0000

2024-05-17T10:16+0000

world

china

ukraine

russia

chinese foreign ministry

On Thursday, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that China cannot bolster its ties with European countries and support Russia simultaneously. The PRC hit back at the United States, telling Washington to cease pointing the finger at Beijing for the Ukrainian crisis, and also warned not to try to drive a wedge between Beijing and Europe, the diplomat said.

