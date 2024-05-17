International
Zelensky Signs Law Allowing Ukrainian Convicts to Join Army - Parliament
Zelensky Signs Law Allowing Ukrainian Convicts to Join Army - Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law a bill on the mobilization of jailed convicts in the country as it battles against Russia, the parliamentary database showed on Friday.
The bill amends Ukraine's criminal code and other laws to introduce "the institution of parole of persons from serving their sentences for their direct participation in the defense of the country, the protection of its independence and territorial integrity." The updated bill now says that it is certified by Zelensky's signature. On April 11, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a bill tightening mobilization rules. Aimed at replenishing Ukrainian forces depleted by two years of armed conflict with Russia, it mandates all Ukrainians liable for military service to report to conscription offices within 60 days after the law's going into force. The bill was signed by Zelensky into law on April 16 and will go into effect on Saturday.
Zelensky Signs Law Allowing Ukrainian Convicts to Join Army - Parliament

16:31 GMT 17.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law a bill on the mobilization of jailed convicts in the country as it battles against Russia, the parliamentary database showed on Friday.
The bill amends Ukraine's criminal code and other laws to introduce "the institution of parole of persons from serving their sentences for their direct participation in the defense of the country, the protection of its independence and territorial integrity." The updated bill now says that it is certified by Zelensky's signature.
On April 11, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a bill tightening mobilization rules. Aimed at replenishing Ukrainian forces depleted by two years of armed conflict with Russia, it mandates all Ukrainians liable for military service to report to conscription offices within 60 days after the law's going into force. The bill was signed by Zelensky into law on April 16 and will go into effect on Saturday.
Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The next day, Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. The martial law and mobilization have been continuously extended since then. On May 9, the Ukrainian president signed bills to extend mobilization and martial law in the country for another 90 days. Under martial law, men aged from 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine.

