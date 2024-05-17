https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/zelensky-signs-law-allowing-ukrainian-convicts-to-join-army---parliament-1118504003.html

Zelensky Signs Law Allowing Ukrainian Convicts to Join Army - Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law a bill on the mobilization of jailed convicts in the country as it battles against Russia, the parliamentary database showed on Friday.

The bill amends Ukraine's criminal code and other laws to introduce "the institution of parole of persons from serving their sentences for their direct participation in the defense of the country, the protection of its independence and territorial integrity." The updated bill now says that it is certified by Zelensky's signature. On April 11, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a bill tightening mobilization rules. Aimed at replenishing Ukrainian forces depleted by two years of armed conflict with Russia, it mandates all Ukrainians liable for military service to report to conscription offices within 60 days after the law's going into force. The bill was signed by Zelensky into law on April 16 and will go into effect on Saturday.

