Germany's Closure of Crimean Bridge Attack Leaked Conversations Case Hypocritical - Moscow
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Germany's decision to close the investigation against an Air Force inspector who discussed strikes on Russia's Crimean Bridge a manifestation of Western hypocrisy.
The Berlin prosecutor's office earlier closed the probe against German Air Force inspector Ingo Gerhartz, conducted in connection with the interception of a conversation between Bundeswehr officers about the possible use of Taurus cruise missiles in a potential strike on the Crimean Bridge. The prosecutor’s office of Berlin earlier closed investigation against an inspector of the German air force, Ingo Gerhartz, related to the leaked conversation between high-ranking German military officials about a potential attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. On March 1, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and the Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, published the readout of a conversation among four German military officers discussing a potential attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge with long-range Taurus missiles. The talk, which took place on February 19, involved Gerhartz, Brig. Gen. Frank Graefe, the head of the operations and exercises department at the air force command in Berlin, and two employees of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to promptly investigate the circumstances around the leaked conversation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Germany's decision to close the investigation against an Air Force inspector who discussed strikes on Russia's Crimean Bridge a manifestation of Western hypocrisy.
The Berlin prosecutor's office earlier closed the probe against German Air Force inspector Ingo Gerhartz
, conducted in connection with the interception of a conversation between Bundeswehr officers about the possible use of Taurus cruise missiles in a potential strike on the Crimean Bridge.
“This entire story is another manifestation of the West's hypocrisy,” Zakharova told Sputnik.
The prosecutor’s office of Berlin earlier closed investigation against an inspector of the German air force, Ingo Gerhartz, related to the leaked conversation between high-ranking German military officials about a potential attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.
On March 1, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and the Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, published the readout of a conversation among four German military officers discussing a potential attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge with long-range Taurus missiles.
The talk, which took place on February 19, involved Gerhartz, Brig. Gen. Frank Graefe, the head of the operations and exercises department at the air force command in Berlin, and two employees of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to promptly investigate the circumstances around the leaked conversatio
n.