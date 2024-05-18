https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/russian-troops-liberate-town-of-staritsa-in-kharkov-region---1118518084.html
Russian Troops Liberate Town of Staritsa in Kharkov Region
Russian Troops Liberate Town of Staritsa in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
Russia's Sever (North) Group of Forces has liberated the town of Staritsa in the region of Kharkov in the past 24 hours and continues the offensive, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2024-05-18T11:32+0000
2024-05-18T11:32+0000
2024-05-18T12:49+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
kharkov
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/04/1118253765_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_13ad8477321f6ecb39a0396698bc3035.jpg
Ukrainian forces lost up to 150 military in the area under the responsibility of Russia's Sever Group of Forces in the past 24 hours, the statement read.The grouping also repulsed four counterattacks by the Ukrainian forces.Ukrainian Losses in 24 HoursRussia's Zapad (West) Group of Forces has occupied better positions, defeated the Ukrainian forces and repelled their counterattack in the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 270 soldiers as a result, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Kiev's losses in the area also include armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a 155 mm US-made M777 howitzer, two 152 mm D-20 howitzers and a 122 mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, the ministry said.In addition, the Russian troops repelled a counterattack by the assault group of the 63rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near the village of Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic, the ministry added.The Ukrainian military has lost up to 155 troops over the past 24 hours in the battlefield area under the responsibility of Russia's Vostok (East) Group of Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry added.The Russian forces have also destroyed two infantry fighting vehicles, two vehicles, a US-produced 155 mm M198 howitzer, and a 122 mm self-propelled artillery installation in the area, the statement read.The grouping also repulsed four counterattacks by the Ukrainian forces in several areas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/scott-ritter-predicts-how-ukraine-will-end-1118382169.html
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/04/1118253765_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f3161784b16b4e63ebd400fadcdfceb5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces, russia's special military operation, russia's defense ministry, kharkov offensive, ukrainian crisis, starytsa russia
russian armed forces, russia's special military operation, russia's defense ministry, kharkov offensive, ukrainian crisis, starytsa russia
Russian Troops Liberate Town of Staritsa in Kharkov Region
11:32 GMT 18.05.2024 (Updated: 12:49 GMT 18.05.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Sever (North) Group of Forces has liberated the town of Staritsa in the region of Kharkov in the past 24 hours and continues the offensive, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Ukrainian forces lost up to 150 military in the area under the responsibility of Russia's Sever Group of Forces in the past 24 hours, the statement read.
"As a result of active actions, the units of the Sever Group of Forces liberated the town of Staritsa in the Kharkov region and continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defense," the ministry said in a statement.
The grouping also repulsed four counterattacks by the Ukrainian forces.
Ukrainian Losses in 24 Hours
Russia's Zapad (West) Group of Forces has occupied better positions, defeated the Ukrainian forces and repelled their counterattack in the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 270 soldiers as a result, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Kiev's losses in the area also include armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a 155 mm US-made M777 howitzer, two 152 mm D-20 howitzers and a 122 mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, the ministry said.
In addition, the Russian troops repelled a counterattack by the assault group of the 63rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near the village of Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic, the ministry added.
The Ukrainian military has lost up to 155 troops over the past 24 hours in the battlefield area under the responsibility of Russia's Vostok (East) Group of Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
"The units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more favorable positions and hit the manpower and equipment of the 58th motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and the 128th territorial defense brigade in the areas of the villages of Urozhaynoe and Staromayorskoe of the Donetsk People's Republic … The Ukrainian military lost up to 155 troops," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian forces have also destroyed two infantry fighting vehicles, two vehicles, a US-produced 155 mm M198 howitzer
, and a 122 mm self-propelled artillery installation in the area, the statement read.
The grouping also repulsed four counterattacks by the Ukrainian forces in several areas.