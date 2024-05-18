https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/russian-troops-liberate-town-of-staritsa-in-kharkov-region---1118518084.html

Russian Troops Liberate Town of Staritsa in Kharkov Region

Russia's Sever (North) Group of Forces has liberated the town of Staritsa in the region of Kharkov in the past 24 hours and continues the offensive, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Ukrainian forces lost up to 150 military in the area under the responsibility of Russia's Sever Group of Forces in the past 24 hours, the statement read.The grouping also repulsed four counterattacks by the Ukrainian forces.Ukrainian Losses in 24 HoursRussia's Zapad (West) Group of Forces has occupied better positions, defeated the Ukrainian forces and repelled their counterattack in the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 270 soldiers as a result, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Kiev's losses in the area also include armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a 155 mm US-made M777 howitzer, two 152 mm D-20 howitzers and a 122 mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, the ministry said.In addition, the Russian troops repelled a counterattack by the assault group of the 63rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near the village of Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic, the ministry added.The Ukrainian military has lost up to 155 troops over the past 24 hours in the battlefield area under the responsibility of Russia's Vostok (East) Group of Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry added.The Russian forces have also destroyed two infantry fighting vehicles, two vehicles, a US-produced 155 mm M198 howitzer, and a 122 mm self-propelled artillery installation in the area, the statement read.The grouping also repulsed four counterattacks by the Ukrainian forces in several areas.

