Scott Ritter: Hefty US Military Aid for Ukraine Won't Hamper Russia's Strategic Advantage
Sputnik International
No so-called “magic weapons” will now help Kiev stop Russian forces from going ahead with their offensive, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter told Sputnik.
US President Joe Biden recently signed a long-delayed $95 billion package, including $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, into law.At least $13.8 billion of this sum will be used to deliver weaponry, such as long-range ATACMS missiles and F-16 fighter jets.This is "a lot of money" but it will not turn the tide of the conflict, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter said in an interview with Sputnik.The sum will not help the Kiev regime "turn the tide to send Russian forces back to, according to the Zelensky formula, the 1991 borders," Ritter stressed, recalling that it isn't just him making this assessment.According to him, Russia currently enjoys "military superiority, if not outright supremacy, along the entire line of contact, not just on the front lines, but extending well into the rear areas of the Ukrainian defense areas."He also explained that after the US weapons are delivered to Ukraine and brought up to the front line, the weaponry "will be subjected to increasing levels of interdiction."The former US Marine Corps intelligence officer suggested that Russia would manage to retain its "strategic advantage" on the battlefield "until victory, regardless of the amount of money that the United States, Europe or anybody else pours into Ukraine."Ritter’s remarks come after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underlined that the situation on the battlefield is "self-explanatory and unambiguous," and that "all these new batches of weapons, […] will not change the dynamics at the front line."
No so-called "magic weapons" will help Kiev stop Russian forces from going ahead with their offensive, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter told Sputnik.
US President Joe Biden recently signed a long-delayed $95 billion package, including $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, into law.
At least $13.8 billion of this sum will be used to deliver weaponry, such as long-range ATACMS missiles and F-16 fighter jets
.
This is "a lot of money" but it will not turn the tide of the conflict, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter said in an interview with Sputnik.
"The $13.8 billion in military assistance that will be provided to Ukraine will be insufficient to basically halt the ongoing Russian advance," and "to change the outcome on the battlefield," he stated.
The sum will not help the Kiev regime "turn the tide to send Russian forces
back to, according to the Zelensky formula, the 1991 borders," Ritter stressed, recalling that it isn't just him making this assessment.
“This is the assessment of Ukraine's Foreign Minister [Dmytro] Kuleba, who has said that at this late stage in the game, there's no amount of military assistance that can stop the Russian advance. He's correct,” the Marine Corps intelligence officer underscored. Ritter also cited “talk of magic weapons” for the Zelensky regime, which he said would be of little help.
According to him, Russia currently enjoys "military superiority, if not outright supremacy, along the entire line of contact, not just on the front lines, but extending well into the rear areas of the Ukrainian defense areas."
He also explained that after the US weapons are delivered to Ukraine and brought up to the front line, the weaponry "will be subjected to increasing levels of interdiction."
"Very little of this military assistance will actually make it to the Ukrainian soldiers at the front line, and when it does, this military equipment will be destroyed relatively quickly by the Russians who will be tracking this equipment throughout its entire journey from the West to the front lines," Ritter pointed out.
The former US Marine Corps intelligence officer suggested that Russia would manage to retain its "strategic advantage" on the battlefield "until victory, regardless of the amount of money that the United States, Europe or anybody else pours into Ukraine."
Ritter’s remarks come after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
underlined that the situation on the battlefield is "self-explanatory and unambiguous," and that "all these new batches of weapons, […] will not change the dynamics at the front line."