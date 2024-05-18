International
Sullivan to Visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday Amid Tensions in Rafah
Sullivan to Visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday Amid Tensions in Rafah
Sputnik International
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Saturday before traveling to Israel amid rising tensions over the Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
With an agreement reached between the United States and Israel, the latter will not expand its Rafah operation significantly before Sullivan's visit. The Biden administration hopes that this commitment will remain until a high-level meeting can take place between US and Israeli officials in Washington following Sullivan's trip. His visit is also an attempt to make progress toward a US-brokered deal that could normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.
Sullivan to Visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday Amid Tensions in Rafah

05:52 GMT 18.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Saturday before traveling to Israel amid rising tensions over the Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
With an agreement reached between the United States and Israel, the latter will not expand its Rafah operation significantly before Sullivan's visit. The Biden administration hopes that this commitment will remain until a high-level meeting can take place between US and Israeli officials in Washington following Sullivan's trip.
His visit is also an attempt to make progress toward a US-brokered deal that could normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.
