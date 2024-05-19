Life of Slovak Prime Minister Fico Not in Danger After Assassination Attempt - Gov't

International
Nothing threatens the life of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico after he was seriously injured during an assassination attempt earlier this week, Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak said on Sunday, adding that the recovery forecast was positive.
Fico, 59, was shot on Wednesday after a government field-meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova located 190 kilometers (118 miles) northeast of Bratislava. The prime minister was taken to a hospital and underwent several surgeries.The suspected shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately after the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry said the attack was politically motivated as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government. In particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.
10:19 GMT 19.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nothing threatens the life of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico after he was seriously injured during an assassination attempt earlier this week, Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak said on Sunday, adding that the recovery forecast was positive.
Fico, 59, was shot on Wednesday after a government field-meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova located 190 kilometers (118 miles) northeast of Bratislava. The prime minister was taken to a hospital and underwent several surgeries.
"We have said that we want to get closer to a positive forecast. Now, we are one step closer to it. The prime minister has gotten out of the situation that directly threatened his life, but the situation is still serious. He needs intensive medical care. No transfers [to other hospitals] will be planned in the near future ... We can consider the condition stable, with a positive forecast," Kalinak told reporters.
The suspected shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately after the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry said the attack was politically motivated as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government. In particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.
