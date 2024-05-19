International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 9 ATACMS Missiles, 61 Drones
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 9 ATACMS Missiles, 61 Drones
Sputnik International
The Russian air defense shot down 9 ATACMS missiles and 61 Ukrainian drones over the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Since 2023, Ukraine has been attacking Russian civilian infrastructure in the wake of apparent military setbacks. Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure is an act of terrorism that represents the criminal nature of the Kiev regime.
05:54 GMT 19.05.2024
© Russia's Ministry of Defense
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense shot down 9 ATACMS missiles and 61 Ukrainian drones over the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Since 2023, Ukraine has been attacking Russian civilian infrastructure in the wake of apparent military setbacks. Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure is an act of terrorism that represents the criminal nature of the Kiev regime.
"Over the past night, a number of attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles and fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were prevented. Air defense systems destroyed nine ATACMS operational-tactical missiles and one drone over the territory of the Republic of Crimea and three drones over the territory of the Belgorod Region, while 57 drones were destroyed and intercepted over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory," the ministry said.
