Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 9 ATACMS Missiles, 61 Drones

"Over the past night, a number of attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles and fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were prevented. Air defense systems destroyed nine ATACMS operational-tactical missiles and one drone over the territory of the Republic of Crimea and three drones over the territory of the Belgorod Region, while 57 drones were destroyed and intercepted over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory," the ministry said.