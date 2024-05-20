https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/china-has-right-to-have-economic-relations-with-russia-without-us-interference---envoy-1118547512.html

China Has Right to Have Economic Relations With Russia Without US Interference - Envoy

China has right to have economic relations with Russia and the United States should not interfere with such ties, Chinese Deputy Ambassador to the UN Geng Shuang said on Monday.

"China has right to carry out normal economic and trade cooperation with all countries in the world, including Russia, and such cooperation should not be interfered with or undermined," Geng told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.China will not do what the United States is doing by providing weapons to Ukraine and thus prolonging the conflict there and profiting from it, the deputy ambassador added."China is not the creator or a party to the Ukraine crisis, nor have we provided lethal weapons to any party to the conflict," Geng told the UN Security Council.

