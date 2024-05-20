https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/israel-claims-non-involvement-in-iranian-presidents-death--reports--1118537990.html

Israel Claims Non-Involvement in Iranian President's Death – Reports

Earlier in the day, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that Raisi and his delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran.

Israel is not involved in the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Reuters reported on Monday, citing an Israeli official. Earlier this spring, the MidEast saw an escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel after Tel Aviv conducted a strike on the Iranian Embassy in Syria, destroying the diplomatic facility and killing seven members of the elite Revolutionary Guards. Iran conducted retaliatory strikes on Israel, highlighting its ability to penetrate its air defenses.Russia expressed concern that the Iran-Israel row may escalate to a major war and urged both parties to exercise restraint.

