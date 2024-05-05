https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/russia-fears-israel-iran-escalation-may-trigger-wider-war-1118272282.html
Russia Fears Israel-Iran Escalation May Trigger Wider War
Russia Fears Israel-Iran Escalation May Trigger Wider War
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry urges Iran and Israel to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions after their tit-for-tat attacks nearly plunged the region into a wider war in April, Alexander Kinschak, head of the ministry's Middle East and North Africa Department, told Sputnik.
2024-05-05T11:40+0000
2024-05-05T11:40+0000
2024-05-05T11:40+0000
world
middle east
russian foreign ministry
iran-israel row
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0e/1117922350_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cba8c6133559860ce8f09b821e25c61c.jpg
"The Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus on April 1 could indeed trigger a wider regional war," Kinschak said in an interview. Iran gave a "moderate" response, targeting select military infrastructure of Israel in a drone-and-missile attack on April 13, Kinschak said. The attack demonstrated Iran's military capabilities without inflicting much damage on its regional rival. Tensions between Israel and the Islamic world have been on the rise after Israel invaded the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas' October 7 attack on the Jewish state. Kinschak said that the conflict in Gaza had sidelined other events in the region, including efforts by Russia and Iran to bring about rapprochement between Syria and Turkiye. The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkiye held their first four-way meeting in May 2023, agreeing to draw up a road map for Syrian-Turkish normalization. Kinschak said the stakeholders would continue their efforts to normalize relations between the two neighbors.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/terrifying-israel-may-have-used-iran-conflict-as-red-herring-for-gaza-occupation---report-1118101493.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0e/1117922350_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_37b97a3b35c228a9bb2babf514818940.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mideast violence, iran-israel row, war middle east, iran conflict, russian diplomacy mideast, iran israel conflict, rapprochment
mideast violence, iran-israel row, war middle east, iran conflict, russian diplomacy mideast, iran israel conflict, rapprochment
Russia Fears Israel-Iran Escalation May Trigger Wider War
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry urges Iran and Israel to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions after their tit-for-tat attacks nearly plunged the region into a wider war in April, Alexander Kinschak, head of the ministry's Middle East and North Africa Department, told Sputnik.
"The Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus on April 1 could indeed trigger a wider regional war," Kinschak said in an interview.
Iran gave a "moderate" response, targeting select military infrastructure
of Israel in a drone-and-missile attack on April 13, Kinschak said. The attack demonstrated Iran's military capabilities without inflicting much damage on its regional rival.
"We believe that this vicious circle, the eye-for-an-eye approach should be abandoned. We hope that the military confrontation will end and the countries involved will not allow the situation erode into a full-fledged conflict," the diplomat added.
Tensions between Israel and the Islamic world have been on the rise after Israel invaded the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas' October 7 attack on the Jewish state.
Kinschak said that the conflict in Gaza had sidelined other events in the region, including efforts by Russia and Iran to bring about rapprochement between Syria and Turkiye.
"Unfortunately, the events in the Gaza Strip and beyond continue to negatively affect all processes in the region ... Under these circumstances, I'd refrain from speculating about the possibility of further four-way meetings," the diplomat said.
The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkiye held their first four-way meeting in May 2023, agreeing to draw up a road map for Syrian-Turkish normalization. Kinschak said the stakeholders would continue their efforts to normalize relations between the two neighbors.