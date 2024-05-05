https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/russia-fears-israel-iran-escalation-may-trigger-wider-war-1118272282.html

Russia Fears Israel-Iran Escalation May Trigger Wider War

Russia Fears Israel-Iran Escalation May Trigger Wider War

Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Ministry urges Iran and Israel to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions after their tit-for-tat attacks nearly plunged the region into a wider war in April, Alexander Kinschak, head of the ministry's Middle East and North Africa Department, told Sputnik.

2024-05-05T11:40+0000

2024-05-05T11:40+0000

2024-05-05T11:40+0000

world

middle east

russian foreign ministry

iran-israel row

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0e/1117922350_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cba8c6133559860ce8f09b821e25c61c.jpg

"The Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus on April 1 could indeed trigger a wider regional war," Kinschak said in an interview. Iran gave a "moderate" response, targeting select military infrastructure of Israel in a drone-and-missile attack on April 13, Kinschak said. The attack demonstrated Iran's military capabilities without inflicting much damage on its regional rival. Tensions between Israel and the Islamic world have been on the rise after Israel invaded the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas' October 7 attack on the Jewish state. Kinschak said that the conflict in Gaza had sidelined other events in the region, including efforts by Russia and Iran to bring about rapprochement between Syria and Turkiye. The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkiye held their first four-way meeting in May 2023, agreeing to draw up a road map for Syrian-Turkish normalization. Kinschak said the stakeholders would continue their efforts to normalize relations between the two neighbors.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/terrifying-israel-may-have-used-iran-conflict-as-red-herring-for-gaza-occupation---report-1118101493.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mideast violence, iran-israel row, war middle east, iran conflict, russian diplomacy mideast, iran israel conflict, rapprochment