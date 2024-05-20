International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kharkov Defensive Lines 'Just Don't Exist' - Ukrainian PoWs
Kharkov Defensive Lines 'Just Don't Exist' - Ukrainian PoWs
As Russian troops demonstrate steady gains in the Kharkov area, liberating settlement after settlement, the truth about poor Ukrainian defenses in the region has come to light.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has shared a video showing the interrogation of Ukrainian PoWs who served in the Kharkov region.The soldiers in the video voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Army and shared that they joined the armed forces as part of the forced draft without proper combat training.Commenting on the deplorable state of the Kharkov defensive lines, one of the men said that they "just don’t exist".
Kharkov border guards prepared engineering structures, dugouts, and trenches using improvised means.
Kharkov Defensive Lines 'Just Don't Exist' - Ukrainian PoWs

As Russian troops demonstrate steady gains in the Kharkov area, liberating settlement after settlement, the truth about poor Ukrainian defenses in the region has come to light.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has shared a video showing the interrogation of Ukrainian PoWs who served in the Kharkov region.
The soldiers in the video voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Army and shared that they joined the armed forces as part of the forced draft without proper combat training.
Commenting on the deplorable state of the Kharkov defensive lines, one of the men said that they "just don’t exist".
“The conditions were subpar, there were no firing points, there were no shelters, there was nothing,” he revealed.
