Kharkov Defensive Lines 'Just Don't Exist' - Ukrainian PoWs

As Russian troops demonstrate steady gains in the Kharkov area, liberating settlement after settlement, the truth about poor Ukrainian defenses in the region has come to light.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has shared a video showing the interrogation of Ukrainian PoWs who served in the Kharkov region.The soldiers in the video voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Army and shared that they joined the armed forces as part of the forced draft without proper combat training.Commenting on the deplorable state of the Kharkov defensive lines, one of the men said that they "just don’t exist".

