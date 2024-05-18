https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/why-russia-seeks-to-create-buffer-zone-in-kharkov-region-amid-current-offensive-1118519918.html

Why Russia Seeks to Create Buffer Zone in Kharkov Region Amid Current Offensive

Why Russia Seeks to Create Buffer Zone in Kharkov Region Amid Current Offensive

Sputnik International

Russian troops continue their offensive in the Kharkov region, where they have alread liberated a whole array of settlements from Ukrainian nationalists.

2024-05-18T14:45+0000

2024-05-18T14:45+0000

2024-05-18T14:45+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

vladimir putin

offensive

buffer zone

israel

afghanistan

jordan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118398049_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_77aaae120b38885a3a1f052927a9e4fd.jpg

Moscow has no plans to take control of the city of Kharkov in northeastern Ukraine because the goal is to create a buffer zone in the area, President Vladimir Putin has announced.Russian forces are making gains in the fighting in the region, Putin said, adding that they are moving every day strictly according to plan.Speaking to Sputnik, military observer and Afghanistan and Syria combat veteran Anatoly Matviychuk explained that a buffer zone is a territory for the deployment of troops who have an order to prevent an enemy from carrying out combat missions.When it comes to the Russian border city of Belgorod, "the buffer zone is an area from which standard artillery systems of the Ukrainian Army will not be able to reach Belgorod and its populated areas," he pointed out.He explained that it may even be necessary to include Kharkov city in the zone.According to him, President Putin rightly underscored the necessity of creating the buffer zone to protect Russian territory from the enemy’s terrorist attacks amid the Russian Army’s ongoing advance.He referred to a successful buffer zone that was created by Soviet troops in Afghanistan shortly after they were deployed there to support government troops in their fight against the US­-backed Afghan mujahideen during the 1979-1989 armed conflict."This is a classic example of Israel fencing off the Arabs with the help of a buffer zone," Matviychuk concluded, referring to a spate of other such territories, including the buffer zones between Israel and Egypt, and Israel and Jordan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/ukraine-replaces-commander-of-kharkov-battlegroup-amid-russian-offensive---reports-1118407065.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/kiev-regime-military-leadership-already-pointing-fingers-over-kharkov-1118417620.html

russia

ukraine

israel

afghanistan

jordan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian offensive in kharkov region, russia's plans to create buffer zone in kharkov region, russian forces' gains in kharkov region, troop deployment