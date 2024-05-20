https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/macron-to-convene-defense-council-on-situation-in-new-caledonia-on-monday---reports-1118534731.html
Macron to Convene Defense Council on Situation in New Caledonia on Monday - Reports
French President Emmanuel Macron has scheduled a regular meeting of the country's defense and national security council to discuss the situation in New Caledonia for Monday, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing the Elysee Palace.
On May 13, a peaceful demonstration against a bill on voting rights spiraled into unrest in Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia. Protesters, including many minors, were robbing and setting fire to stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and car centers. On Thursday, French lawmakers voted in favor of the bill 351 to 153 as unrest continued. The controversial bill provides for lowering the residency bar for voting rights for people living in New Caledonia to 10 years. Pro-independence forces say it would dilute the share of the vote held by indigenous Kanak people that make up about 40% of the population. As of today, only those who were on the electoral register during the 1998 Noumea Agreement, which gave the territory a higher degree of autonomy, along with their children, have the right to vote.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has scheduled a regular meeting of the country's defense and national security council to discuss the situation in New Caledonia for Monday, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing the Elysee Palace.