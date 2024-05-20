https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/priest-on-ukraine-destroying-orthodox-kiev-chapel-scary-to-even-think-of-retribution-1118549447.html

Priest on Ukraine Destroying Orthodox Kiev Chapel: Scary to Even Think of Retribution

Sputnik International

It is "scary" even to think about what will happen to the people who destroy churches and persecute believers, Russian Church Abroad (ROCOR) Synod of Bishops Chancellor Archpriest Serafim Gan told Sputnik, commenting on Ukrainian authorities dismantling the chapel of the Tithes monastery in Kiev.

Ukrainian authorities demolished the chapel of Sts. Vladimir and Olga of the Tithes monastery in Kiev during the night from Thursday to Friday. "It is scary not only to say but even to think what will happen with those who destroy shrines and persecute believers," Gan said.The priest said that he could not comprehend how anyone could harm a temple of God, especially during challenging times when people are in dire need of spiritual healing. The priest pointed out that the Church urges Orthodox Christians to pray for persecuted believers and their persecutors so that both receive God’s mercy. "And we try to do just that so as not to become bitter," he added. The Tithes church, which belonged to the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), was built in 2007 close to the site of the first stone Orthodox cathedral of Kievan Rus. The chapel was dismantled under the cover of the night after a court ruled last year that it had been illegally erected on the territory of the National Museum of History of Ukraine.

