https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/priest-on-ukraine-destroying-orthodox-kiev-chapel-scary-to-even-think-of-retribution-1118549447.html
Priest on Ukraine Destroying Orthodox Kiev Chapel: Scary to Even Think of Retribution
Priest on Ukraine Destroying Orthodox Kiev Chapel: Scary to Even Think of Retribution
Sputnik International
It is "scary" even to think about what will happen to the people who destroy churches and persecute believers, Russian Church Abroad (ROCOR) Synod of Bishops Chancellor Archpriest Serafim Gan told Sputnik, commenting on Ukrainian authorities dismantling the chapel of the Tithes monastery in Kiev.
2024-05-20T18:21+0000
2024-05-20T18:21+0000
2024-05-20T18:21+0000
world
ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)
church
christians
ukraine
kiev
orthodox church
christianity
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108934648_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e30c3c158cfa4bd52ab9cd083453dd24.jpg
Ukrainian authorities demolished the chapel of Sts. Vladimir and Olga of the Tithes monastery in Kiev during the night from Thursday to Friday. "It is scary not only to say but even to think what will happen with those who destroy shrines and persecute believers," Gan said.The priest said that he could not comprehend how anyone could harm a temple of God, especially during challenging times when people are in dire need of spiritual healing. The priest pointed out that the Church urges Orthodox Christians to pray for persecuted believers and their persecutors so that both receive God’s mercy. "And we try to do just that so as not to become bitter," he added. The Tithes church, which belonged to the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), was built in 2007 close to the site of the first stone Orthodox cathedral of Kievan Rus. The chapel was dismantled under the cover of the night after a court ruled last year that it had been illegally erected on the territory of the National Museum of History of Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230328/what-happened-to-the-orthodox-church-in-ukraine-1108821316.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/kiev-pressing-for-elimination-of-ukrainian-orthodox-church-1112184884.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108934648_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d48f1b2e2644d9b80371b895b701a5b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian church, ukraine destroying orthodox kiev chapel, ukrainian church persecution, kiev destroys churches, attacks on ukrainian churches
ukrainian church, ukraine destroying orthodox kiev chapel, ukrainian church persecution, kiev destroys churches, attacks on ukrainian churches
Priest on Ukraine Destroying Orthodox Kiev Chapel: Scary to Even Think of Retribution
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - It is "scary" even to think about what will happen to the people who destroy churches and persecute believers, Russian Church Abroad (ROCOR) Synod of Bishops Chancellor Archpriest Serafim Gan told Sputnik, commenting on Ukrainian authorities dismantling the chapel of the Tithes monastery in Kiev.
Ukrainian authorities demolished the chapel
of Sts. Vladimir and Olga of the Tithes monastery
in Kiev during the night from Thursday to Friday.
"It is scary not only to say but even to think what will happen with those who destroy shrines and persecute believers," Gan said.
The priest said that he could not comprehend how anyone could harm a temple of God
, especially during challenging times when people are in dire need of spiritual healing.
"The news of the destruction of the Tithes Church resonated with severe pain in the heart," Gan said.
The priest pointed out that the Church urges Orthodox Christians to pray for persecuted believers
and their persecutors so that both receive God’s mercy.
"And we try to do just that so as not to become bitter," he added.
The Tithes church, which belonged to the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC)
, was built in 2007 close to the site of the first stone Orthodox cathedral of Kievan Rus.
The chapel was dismantled under the cover of the night after a court ruled last year that it had been illegally erected on the territory of the National Museum of History of Ukraine.
The move came as part of the Ukrainian authorities' ongoing campaign of persecution against the UOC. The crackdown includes opening criminal investigations into activities of its clergies, conducting searches and seizing properties. Local authorities in various regions of Ukraine have banned the activities of the UOC by accusing the church of ties to Russia. Last year, the Ukrainian parliament passed the first reading of a bill that would ban the canonical UOC.