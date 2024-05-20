International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/russia-to-conduct-military-drills-to-test-tactical-nuclear-weapons-in-due-timeframe---kremlin-1118542940.html
Russia to Conduct Military Drills to Test Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Due Timeframe - Kremlin
Russia to Conduct Military Drills to Test Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Due Timeframe - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Earlier the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces reported preparation for drills to practice the use of non-strategic nukes.
2024-05-20T12:17+0000
2024-05-20T12:17+0000
military
russia
tactical nuclear weapons
military drills
southern military district
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107710/64/1077106434_0:34:1108:657_1920x0_80_0_0_816dee8856a819987f0cd503ce613346.jpg
"This is a question for the military department ... It will be executed within the appropriate time frame,” Peskov told reporters when asked about the dates of the exercises to test the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that, at the president's order, the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces had begun preparations for upcoming exercises involving missile units from the Southern Military District, along with the participation of aviation and the Navy. These drills will focus on the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, aimed at ensuring Russia's territorial integrity and sovereignty in response to provocative statements and threats from certain Western officials. President Vladimir Putin referred to the exercises involving the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons as routine work, with nothing unusual. He also mentioned that the drills would be conducted in three stages, with Belarus joining Russia in the second stage, as Belarus hosts non-strategic nuclear weapons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/backbone-of-russias-naval-nuclear-deterrent-what-we-know-about-bulava-missile-1118446025.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107710/64/1077106434_94:0:1015:691_1920x0_80_0_0_77b06c6edf012e1e7c78963b727efcc4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, tactical nuclear weapons, russia nuclear weapons drills, russia nukes, tactical nukes, nuclear drills russia
russia, tactical nuclear weapons, russia nuclear weapons drills, russia nukes, tactical nukes, nuclear drills russia

Russia to Conduct Military Drills to Test Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Due Timeframe - Kremlin

12:17 GMT 20.05.2024
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankIn this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Iskander mobile tactical ballistic missile system fires a cruise missile during the Grom (Thunder) 2019 strategic exercises, in Russia. Editorial use only, no archive, no commercial use
In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Iskander mobile tactical ballistic missile system fires a cruise missile during the Grom (Thunder) 2019 strategic exercises, in Russia. Editorial use only, no archive, no commercial use - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2024
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Military exercises for practicing the use of tactical (or non-strategic) nuclear weapons will be conducted at the appropriate time; the exact dates should be clarified with the Russian Ministry of Defense, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
"This is a question for the military department ... It will be executed within the appropriate time frame,” Peskov told reporters when asked about the dates of the exercises to test the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.
Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that, at the president's order, the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces had begun preparations for upcoming exercises involving missile units from the Southern Military District, along with the participation of aviation and the Navy.
A Bulava ballistic missile launched at the Kura training ground from the submarine cruiser Yury Dolgoruky in the White Sea. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2024
Military
Backbone of Russia’s Naval Nuclear Deterrent: What We Know About Bulava Missile
15 May, 12:47 GMT
These drills will focus on the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, aimed at ensuring Russia's territorial integrity and sovereignty in response to provocative statements and threats from certain Western officials.
President Vladimir Putin referred to the exercises involving the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons as routine work, with nothing unusual. He also mentioned that the drills would be conducted in three stages, with Belarus joining Russia in the second stage, as Belarus hosts non-strategic nuclear weapons.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала