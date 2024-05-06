https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/russias-general-staff-preparing-for-drills-to-practice-use-of-non-strategic-nuclear-weapons-1118283243.html
Russia's General Staff Preparing for Drills to Practice Use of Non-Strategic Nuclear Weapons
Russia's General Staff Preparing for Drills to Practice Use of Non-Strategic Nuclear Weapons
Sputnik International
The General Staff of the Russian armed forces is preparing for drills to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.
2024-05-06T07:07+0000
2024-05-06T07:07+0000
2024-05-06T07:57+0000
russia
russia
strategic nuclear weapons
southern military district
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
moscow
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118283748_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ad0ffa31f4bd3b7eee3042635ab67127.jpg
The General Staff of the Russian armed forces is preparing for drills to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons. The forthcoming exercises involving missile units of the Southern Military District will feature aviation, as well as naval forces, and are to be held upon instructions from Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.The drills are aimed at increasing "the readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces to carry out combat missions," the ministry said in a statement.The West has been escalating the bellicose theme of Russia's “strategic defeat" in Ukraine, while also concocting accusations of Moscow's alleged hybrid attacks on the alliance as part of the overall anti-Russian hysteria.NATO's large-scale Steadfast Defender drills are clear indication that the alliance is preparing for a "potential conflict" with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday."Right now, NATO is conducting its largest drills since the Cold War, Steadfast Defender, near the Russian border. According to their scenario, using all the tools, including the hybrid ones and conventional weapons, they are exercising coalition actions against Russia. We have to admit that the NATO states are seriously preparing for a ‘potential conflict’ with us, about which, by the way, high-ranking NATO representatives are openly talking about," Zakharova said in a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.Furthermore, the North Atlantic Council adopted a statement on May 2, accusing Russia of hybrid attacks against the alliance's member states. In response, Zakharova said that the bloc and "the leadership of some individual member states are doing what they are the best at - spreading disinformation, increasing the degree of anti-Russian hysteria in order to justify unprecedented levels of militarization in Europe."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/sizing-up-missile-strength-russias-iskander-versus-americas-atacms-1118239929.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/lavrov-wests-emphasis-on-inflicting-strategic-defeat-on-russia-reflects-agony--hysteria-1118010572.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118283748_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3841d3ce4fa94d35b4c7bd91def417fe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian drills to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, russia’s iskander-m tactical short-range ballistic missiles, the us-made mgm-140 army tactical missile system, russian special military operation,
russian drills to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, russia’s iskander-m tactical short-range ballistic missiles, the us-made mgm-140 army tactical missile system, russian special military operation,
Russia's General Staff Preparing for Drills to Practice Use of Non-Strategic Nuclear Weapons
07:07 GMT 06.05.2024 (Updated: 07:57 GMT 06.05.2024)
The training exercises of Russia's Southern Military District missile units will be held in response to "provocative threats by Western nations against Russia," Moscow underscored.
The General Staff of the Russian armed forces is preparing for drills to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.
The forthcoming exercises involving missile units of the Southern Military District will feature aviation, as well as naval forces, and are to be held upon instructions from Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The drills are aimed at increasing "the readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces to carry out combat missions," the ministry said in a statement.
"The exercise aims at maintaining the readiness of personnel and equipment of units for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons to respond and in order to unconditionally ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Russia in response to provocative statements and threats of individual Western officials against Russia," the ministry statement added.
The West has been escalating the bellicose theme
of Russia's “strategic defeat"
in Ukraine, while also concocting accusations of Moscow's
alleged hybrid attacks on the alliance as part of the overall anti-Russian hysteria
.
NATO's large-scale Steadfast Defender drills are clear indication that the alliance is preparing for a "potential conflict" with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"Right now, NATO is conducting its largest drills since the Cold War, Steadfast Defender, near the Russian border. According to their scenario, using all the tools, including the hybrid ones and conventional weapons, they are exercising coalition actions against Russia. We have to admit that the NATO states are seriously preparing for a ‘potential conflict’ with us, about which, by the way, high-ranking NATO representatives are openly talking about
," Zakharova said in a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Furthermore, the North Atlantic Council adopted a statement on May 2, accusing Russia of hybrid attacks against the alliance's member states. In response, Zakharova said that the bloc and "the leadership of some individual member states are doing what they are the best at - spreading disinformation, increasing the degree of anti-Russian hysteria in order to justify unprecedented levels of militarization in Europe."