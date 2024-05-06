https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/russias-general-staff-preparing-for-drills-to-practice-use-of-non-strategic-nuclear-weapons-1118283243.html

Russia's General Staff Preparing for Drills to Practice Use of Non-Strategic Nuclear Weapons

The General Staff of the Russian armed forces is preparing for drills to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

The General Staff of the Russian armed forces is preparing for drills to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons. The forthcoming exercises involving missile units of the Southern Military District will feature aviation, as well as naval forces, and are to be held upon instructions from Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.The drills are aimed at increasing "the readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces to carry out combat missions," the ministry said in a statement.The West has been escalating the bellicose theme of Russia's “strategic defeat" in Ukraine, while also concocting accusations of Moscow's alleged hybrid attacks on the alliance as part of the overall anti-Russian hysteria.NATO's large-scale Steadfast Defender drills are clear indication that the alliance is preparing for a "potential conflict" with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday."Right now, NATO is conducting its largest drills since the Cold War, Steadfast Defender, near the Russian border. According to their scenario, using all the tools, including the hybrid ones and conventional weapons, they are exercising coalition actions against Russia. We have to admit that the NATO states are seriously preparing for a ‘potential conflict’ with us, about which, by the way, high-ranking NATO representatives are openly talking about," Zakharova said in a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.Furthermore, the North Atlantic Council adopted a statement on May 2, accusing Russia of hybrid attacks against the alliance's member states. In response, Zakharova said that the bloc and "the leadership of some individual member states are doing what they are the best at - spreading disinformation, increasing the degree of anti-Russian hysteria in order to justify unprecedented levels of militarization in Europe."

