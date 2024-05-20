https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/slovak-security-council-to-discuss-security-measures-enhancement-on-may-22---reports-1118533700.html
Slovak Security Council to Discuss Security Measures Enhancement on May 22 - Reports
The Slovak Security Council will discuss strengthening measures following the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at a meeting on May 22, Slovak newspaper Dennik N reported.
The agenda of the meeting include the current situation, as well as legislative changes aimed at protection of people and institutions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak. Kalinak noted that the protection of freedom of speech turned into an attack on the prime minister, the newspaper reported.Fico, 59, was shot on Wednesday after a government field-meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova located 190 kilometers (118 miles) northeast of Bratislava. The prime minister was taken to a hospital and underwent several surgeries. The suspected shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately after the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry said the attack was politically motivated as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government. In particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.
slovakia
BRATISLAVA, (Sputnik) - The Slovak Security Council will discuss strengthening measures following the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at a meeting on May 22, Slovak newspaper Dennik N reported.
The agenda of the meeting include the current situation, as well as legislative changes aimed at protection of people and institutions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak.
Kalinak noted that the protection of freedom of speech turned into an attack on the prime minister, the newspaper reported.
Fico, 59, was shot
on Wednesday after a government field-meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova located 190 kilometers (118 miles) northeast of Bratislava. The prime minister was taken to a hospital and underwent several surgeries.
The suspected shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately after the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry said the attack was politically motivated as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government. In particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.