International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/slovak-security-council-to-discuss-security-measures-enhancement-on-may-22---reports-1118533700.html
Slovak Security Council to Discuss Security Measures Enhancement on May 22 - Reports
Slovak Security Council to Discuss Security Measures Enhancement on May 22 - Reports
Sputnik International
The Slovak Security Council will discuss strengthening measures following the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at a meeting on May 22, Slovak newspaper Dennik N reported.
2024-05-20T02:36+0000
2024-05-20T02:36+0000
world
europe
slovak pm fico assassination attempt
slovakia
robert fico
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107551/43/1075514303_0:106:1024:682_1920x0_80_0_0_3be935810b741b8ac1b3b62c6560f5dc.jpg
The agenda of the meeting include the current situation, as well as legislative changes aimed at protection of people and institutions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak. Kalinak noted that the protection of freedom of speech turned into an attack on the prime minister, the newspaper reported.Fico, 59, was shot on Wednesday after a government field-meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova located 190 kilometers (118 miles) northeast of Bratislava. The prime minister was taken to a hospital and underwent several surgeries. The suspected shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately after the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry said the attack was politically motivated as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government. In particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/was-robert-fico-the-wests-next-color-revolution-target-what-we-know-so-far-1118510683.html
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107551/43/1075514303_17:0:926:682_1920x0_80_0_0_a0bcc5828ab230c6d856b0aefa745607.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
slovak security council, assassination attempt on slovak prime minister robert fico, security enhancement in slovakia, what is happening in slovakia
slovak security council, assassination attempt on slovak prime minister robert fico, security enhancement in slovakia, what is happening in slovakia

Slovak Security Council to Discuss Security Measures Enhancement on May 22 - Reports

02:36 GMT 20.05.2024
CC0 / / Slovak police car and police officer on duty
Slovak police car and police officer on duty - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2024
CC0 / /
Subscribe
BRATISLAVA, (Sputnik) - The Slovak Security Council will discuss strengthening measures following the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at a meeting on May 22, Slovak newspaper Dennik N reported.
The agenda of the meeting include the current situation, as well as legislative changes aimed at protection of people and institutions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak.
Kalinak noted that the protection of freedom of speech turned into an attack on the prime minister, the newspaper reported.
FILE - Former Slovak Prime Minister and head of leftist SMER - Social Democracy party Robert Fico arrives for an election rally in Michalovce, Slovakia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded in a shooting Wednesday May 15, 2024 and taken to hospital. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2024
Analysis
Was Robert Fico the West’s Next Color Revolution Target? What We Know So Far
18 May, 03:01 GMT
Fico, 59, was shot on Wednesday after a government field-meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova located 190 kilometers (118 miles) northeast of Bratislava. The prime minister was taken to a hospital and underwent several surgeries.
The suspected shooter, Juraj Cintula, 71, was detained immediately after the attack and charged with attempting to commit a premeditated murder. The Slovak Interior Ministry said the attack was politically motivated as Cintula did not agree with the actions of the government. In particular, he was against stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала