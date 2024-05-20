https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/what-may-have-caused-raisis-copter-crash-1118546250.html

What May Have Caused Raisi’s Copter Crash?

What May Have Caused Raisi’s Copter Crash?

Sputnik International

Iranian President Raisi’s helicopter was a US-made Bell-212, an outdated but very reliable vehicle most likely fitted with new engines, Vadim Bazykin, an honored Russian helicopter test pilot, told Sputnik.

2024-05-20T15:42+0000

2024-05-20T15:42+0000

2024-05-20T15:42+0000

analysis

iran

poland

ebrahim raisi

helicopter

iran president raisi's death

crash

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/14/1118544860_0:0:2500:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_db5dfb68f130ec0ce437bf6e0bc6507e.jpg

President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian of Iran died in a helicopter crash in the Islamic Republic’s East Azerbaijan province on Sunday. The Iranian president’s helicopter made a "hard landing" after it got into trouble in heavy fog near the city of Jolfa, some 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of the capital Tehran.Helicopters are all-weather vehicles, Vadim Bazykin, an honored Russian helicopter test pilot, said in an interview with Sputnik.“A helicopter’s weakest point is, unfortunately, the crew because not many pilots are able to fly in bad weather,” Bazykin said, adding that an experienced crew should know the ABC of flying over mountainous terrain.Bazykin said that he was once involved in transporting Russian top-rank officials and that he always picked mature pilots "who know how to say no" to continuing a flight amid bad weather. "Pilots are like actors, and they think they are cool, thinking to themselves that if two helicopters earlier flew safely, they can fly so too," the expert said, referring to Raisi’s helicopter and the accompanying choppers.When entering an area with dense fog, the Raisi copter’s pilots were obliged to calculate a safe height, the expert went on to say. According to him, the chopper seems to have flown below the permissible height.Touching upon a possible technical defect of Raisi’s US-made Bell-212 helicopter, Bazykin emphasized that security comes first when it comes to presidential vehicles.He added that even though the presidential helicopter was "a very reliable" yet outdated vehicle, it was almost certainly equipped with new engines because of security considerations.Sunday’s crash occurred when Raisi was heading to the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran after returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on the Aras River in the Iran-Azerbaijan border area with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. Three helicopters were in the convoy, and the two others, which carried Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Housing and Transportation Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash, reaching their destination safely.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/raisis-death-may-have-serious-consequences-internationally--professor-1118535938.html

iran

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

iranian president raisi’s helicopter crash, death of iranian president rais, bad weather conditions, raisi’s us-made bell-212 helicopter, raisi copter’s pilots