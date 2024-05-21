https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/australia-new-zealand-arrange-flights-to-evacuate-citizens-from-new-caledonia-1118558999.html

Australia, New Zealand Arrange Flights to Evacuate Citizens From New Caledonia

Australia, New Zealand Arrange Flights to Evacuate Citizens From New Caledonia

Sputnik International

Australia and New Zealand said on Tuesday that they had arranged flights to evacuate their citizens and other tourists stranded in France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia.

2024-05-21T10:01+0000

2024-05-21T10:01+0000

2024-05-21T10:01+0000

world

new zealand

australia

new caledonia

department of foreign affairs

france

unrest

social unrest

political unrest

civil unrest

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118472216_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bdbd09a0951b0a830b1d4ce79a1160ba.jpg

Due to the civil unrest that began on the island last ween, the international airport of New Caledonia was closed. A decision on its reopening will be issued on Thursday, according to local authorities. New Zealand’s authorities are working together with both Paris and Noumea to facilitate the process of bringing citizens back home, the country's foreign ministry said. The launched flight is expected to carry approximately 50 passengers "with the most pressing needs" from Noumea to New Zealand’s city of Auckland, the ministry said, adding that subsequent flights will have passengers prioritized by consular staff. On May 13, a peaceful demonstration against a bill on voting rights spiraled into unrest in Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia. Protesters, including many minors, were robbing and setting fire to stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and car centers. On Thursday, French lawmakers voted in favor of the bill as unrest continued. The controversial bill provides for lowering the residency bar for voting rights for people living in New Caledonia to 10 years. Pro-independence forces say it would dilute the share of the vote held by indigenous Kanak people that make up about 40% of the population. As of today, only those who were on the electoral register during the 1998 Noumea Agreement, which gave the territory a higher degree of autonomy, along with their children, have the right to vote.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/france-to-deploy-troops-around-public-buildings-in-new-caledonia-due-to-protests---reports-1118558419.html

new zealand

australia

new caledonia

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new caledonia unrest, france new caledonia, australia new caledonia unrest, new zealand caledonia unrest