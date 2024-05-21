https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/australia-new-zealand-arrange-flights-to-evacuate-citizens-from-new-caledonia-1118558999.html
Due to the civil unrest that began on the island last ween, the international airport of New Caledonia was closed. A decision on its reopening will be issued on Thursday, according to local authorities.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia and New Zealand said on Tuesday that they had arranged flights to evacuate their citizens and other tourists stranded in France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia.
Due to the civil unrest that began on the island last ween, the international airport of New Caledonia was closed. A decision on its reopening will be issued on Thursday, according to local authorities.
"We’ve received clearance for two Australian Government assisted-departure flights today for Australian and other tourists to depart New Caledonia. [The Department of Foreign Affairs] is contacting registered Australians. Passengers are being prioritised based on need," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong wrote on X.
New Zealand’s authorities are working together with both Paris and Noumea to facilitate the process of bringing citizens back home, the country's foreign ministry said.
"The Foreign Minister has confirmed a New Zealand Government plane will head to New Caledonia in the next hour in the first in a series of proposed flights to begin bringing New Zealanders home," the ministry said in a statement.
The launched flight is expected to carry approximately 50 passengers "with the most pressing needs" from Noumea to New Zealand’s city of Auckland, the ministry said, adding that subsequent flights will have passengers prioritized by consular staff.
On May 13, a peaceful demonstration against a bill on voting rights spiraled into unrest in Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia
. Protesters, including many minors, were robbing and setting fire to stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and car centers. On Thursday, French lawmakers voted in favor of the bill as unrest continued.
The controversial bill provides for lowering the residency bar for voting rights for people living in New Caledonia to 10 years
. Pro-independence forces say it would dilute the share of the vote held by indigenous Kanak people that make up about 40% of the population. As of today, only those who were on the electoral register during the 1998 Noumea Agreement, which gave the territory a higher degree of autonomy, along with their children, have the right to vote.