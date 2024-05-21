https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/france-to-deploy-troops-around-public-buildings-in-new-caledonia-due-to-protests---reports-1118558419.html

France to Deploy Troops Around Public Buildings in New Caledonia Due to Protests - Reports

France will deploy military personnel around public buildings in France's overseas territory of New Caledonia due to the continuing unrest organized by supporters of the island's independence, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

Following a security council meeting led by French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, it was decided to deploy additional forces to protect public buildings and temporarily replace internal security forces with military personnel, the report said. In addition, all measures will be taken to allow tourists still remaining on the island to return home, the report read on Monday. During the meeting, Macron also reportedly noted progress in establishing order in New Caledonia. At the same time, the broadcaster reported that local residents began to build barricades around their houses to protect themselves from the unrest.

