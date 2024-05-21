https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/biden-says-amid-icc-allegations-israel-not-conducting-genocide-in-gaza-1118553431.html
Biden Says Amid ICC Allegations Israel Not Conducting Genocide in Gaza
Biden Says Amid ICC Allegations Israel Not Conducting Genocide in Gaza
Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden said during a press conference that despite the ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders, Israel is not carrying out genocide in Gaza.
2024-05-21T02:49+0000
2024-05-21T02:49+0000
2024-05-21T02:49+0000
world
joe biden
gaza strip
palestine-israel conflict
genocide
ethnic cleansing
killings of civilians
civilian casualties
humanitarian crisis
humanitarian disaster
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118440111_0:47:2603:1511_1920x0_80_0_0_f437d99ecefa8469d37a14163b5718cb.jpg
"Israel must do all it can to ensure civilian protection, but let me be clear, contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Criminal Court of Justice, what's happening is not genocide, we reject that," Biden said on Monday. Earlier in the day, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said that he had filed requests for arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as for the leader of the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ military wing head Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Masri and Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/us-lawmakers-to-seek-sanctions-on-icc-after-netanyahu-arrest-warrant---senator-graham-1118547738.html
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118440111_275:0:2588:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_c85c8373772ce09115e2842c679aef16.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah
Biden Says Amid ICC Allegations Israel Not Conducting Genocide in Gaza
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said during a press conference that despite the ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders, Israel is not carrying out genocide in Gaza.
"Israel must do all it can to ensure civilian protection, but let me be clear, contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Criminal Court of Justice, what's happening is not genocide, we reject that," Biden said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said that he had filed requests for arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as for the leader of the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ military wing head Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Masri and Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh.