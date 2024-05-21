https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/biden-says-amid-icc-allegations-israel-not-conducting-genocide-in-gaza-1118553431.html

Biden Says Amid ICC Allegations Israel Not Conducting Genocide in Gaza

Biden Says Amid ICC Allegations Israel Not Conducting Genocide in Gaza

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden said during a press conference that despite the ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders, Israel is not carrying out genocide in Gaza.

2024-05-21T02:49+0000

2024-05-21T02:49+0000

2024-05-21T02:49+0000

world

joe biden

gaza strip

palestine-israel conflict

genocide

ethnic cleansing

killings of civilians

civilian casualties

humanitarian crisis

humanitarian disaster

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118440111_0:47:2603:1511_1920x0_80_0_0_f437d99ecefa8469d37a14163b5718cb.jpg

"Israel must do all it can to ensure civilian protection, but let me be clear, contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Criminal Court of Justice, what's happening is not genocide, we reject that," Biden said on Monday. Earlier in the day, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said that he had filed requests for arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as for the leader of the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ military wing head Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Masri and Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/us-lawmakers-to-seek-sanctions-on-icc-after-netanyahu-arrest-warrant---senator-graham-1118547738.html

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah