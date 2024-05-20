https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/us-lawmakers-to-seek-sanctions-on-icc-after-netanyahu-arrest-warrant---senator-graham-1118547738.html

Biden Calls ICC Prosecutor’s Application For Arrest Warrants Against Israel 'Outrageous'

US President Joe Biden on Monday called the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders “outrageous” and promised that the United States will stand with Israel.

“The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous. And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security,” Biden said in a statement.Meanwhile, a senior Republican senator said on Monday that US lawmakers will work "feverishly" to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court over its decision to seek arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.“I will feverishly work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle in both chambers to levy damning sanctions against the ICC,” Senator Lindsey Graham, who is on Russia's list of extremists and terrorists, said via X. Graham said the ICC was decision “outrageous," calling it is a slap in the face to the independent judiciary in Israel. He also emphasized that the US is not a member of the ICC. Graham stressed that he and other US lawmakers had engaged with the ICC several weeks ago and received reassurance that the court would conduct discussions with Israel before taking any actions. Twelve US senators, not including Graham, sent a letter to Khan earlier in May warning of severe sanctions if the court pursues arrest warrants against Israeli officials for their actions in the Gaza Strip.

