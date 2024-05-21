https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/eu-approves-use-of-income-from-frozen-russian-assets-for-ukraine---czech-foreign-minister-1118564084.html

EU Approves Use of Income From Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine - Czech Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

The European Union has approved the use of revenues from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Tuesday, adding that 90% of the sum would go to the Ukrainian armed forces.

"We have approved in the EU using revenues from Russia's central bank's frozen assets to help Ukraine. Up to €3B only this year, 90% goes for Ukraine's military," Lipavsky said on X.Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the EU plan to seize Russian central bank assets was an "escalation of economic aggression" and a trade war, and warned that Russia would respond in a correspondingly harsh manner. She said that any attempt to confiscate Russian assets would be a gross violation of the West’s own law, international rules and bilateral obligations.

