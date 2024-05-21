International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/eu-approves-use-of-income-from-frozen-russian-assets-for-ukraine---czech-foreign-minister-1118564084.html
EU Approves Use of Income From Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine - Czech Foreign Minister
EU Approves Use of Income From Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine - Czech Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
The European Union has approved the use of revenues from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Tuesday, adding that 90% of the sum would go to the Ukrainian armed forces.
2024-05-21T11:35+0000
2024-05-21T11:35+0000
world
maria zakharova
ukraine
russia
european union (eu)
assets
foreign assets
asset seizure
czech republic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104502/67/1045026706_159:0:2840:1508_1920x0_80_0_0_5e69f0e7b3aa9ace1d2dbbddd048488f.jpg
"We have approved in the EU using revenues from Russia's central bank's frozen assets to help Ukraine. Up to €3B only this year, 90% goes for Ukraine's military," Lipavsky said on X.Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the EU plan to seize Russian central bank assets was an "escalation of economic aggression" and a trade war, and warned that Russia would respond in a correspondingly harsh manner. She said that any attempt to confiscate Russian assets would be a gross violation of the West’s own law, international rules and bilateral obligations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/us-set-to-use-power-given-by-congress-to-seize-frozen-russian-assets-for-ukraine---blinken-1118430662.html
ukraine
russia
czech republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104502/67/1045026706_494:0:2505:1508_1920x0_80_0_0_b7392b696f1c4cbe71a2440165014fa4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
what are russian frozen assets, how can you take russian frozen assets, what’s the deal with russian assets, is seizing russian assets legal, are there implications for taking russian assets, russian assets transferred to ukraine, russian assets transferred to kiev
what are russian frozen assets, how can you take russian frozen assets, what’s the deal with russian assets, is seizing russian assets legal, are there implications for taking russian assets, russian assets transferred to ukraine, russian assets transferred to kiev

EU Approves Use of Income From Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine - Czech Foreign Minister

11:35 GMT 21.05.2024
© AFP 2023 / ALEXANDER NEMENOVA Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of the Kremlin in in central Moscow, on November 6, 2014
A Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of the Kremlin in in central Moscow, on November 6, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2024
© AFP 2023 / ALEXANDER NEMENOV
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has approved the use of revenues from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Tuesday, adding that 90% of the sum would go to the Ukrainian armed forces.
"We have approved in the EU using revenues from Russia's central bank's frozen assets to help Ukraine. Up to €3B only this year, 90% goes for Ukraine's military," Lipavsky said on X.

Following the start of Russia's special military operation, the US-led West slapped widespread sanctions on Moscow, including freezing Russian assets worth approximately 300 billion euros ($329 billion). The bulk of this sum, approximately 200 billion euros ($221 billion), is being held in the European Union, predominantly in accounts at Euroclear, a European central securities depository.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends the 12th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting during the 55th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial meeting - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2024
World
US Set to Use Power Given by Congress to Seize Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine - Blinken
14 May, 17:01 GMT
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the EU plan to seize Russian central bank assets was an "escalation of economic aggression" and a trade war, and warned that Russia would respond in a correspondingly harsh manner. She said that any attempt to confiscate Russian assets would be a gross violation of the West’s own law, international rules and bilateral obligations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала