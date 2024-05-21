International
Guardian Council of Iran Sets Presidential Election for June 28
The Guardian Council, Iran's 12-member council with vast legislative and executive jurisdictions, has set the presidential election for June 28, a council representative said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that incumbent President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. Under the Iranian constitution, an early presidential election must be held within 50 days after the incumbent president is pronounced dead or incapacitated, and his powers are transferred to the first vice president. "The Guardian Council agreed to holding the [presidential] election on June 28," the representative was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Mehr.On Sunday, Iranian media reported that a helicopter carrying Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian and their companions made a hard landing in northwestern Iran. The delegation was on its way back from a visit to Azerbaijan.First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber will serve as interim president after Raisi's death until a new presidential election is held by a special council.
Guardian Council of Iran Sets Presidential Election for June 28

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Guardian Council, Iran's 12-member council with vast legislative and executive jurisdictions, has set the presidential election for June 28, a council representative said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that incumbent President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. Under the Iranian constitution, an early presidential election must be held within 50 days after the incumbent president is pronounced dead or incapacitated, and his powers are transferred to the first vice president.
"The Guardian Council agreed to holding the [presidential] election on June 28," the representative was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Mehr.
On Sunday, Iranian media reported that a helicopter carrying Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian and their companions made a hard landing in northwestern Iran. The delegation was on its way back from a visit to Azerbaijan.
First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber will serve as interim president after Raisi's death until a new presidential election is held by a special council.
