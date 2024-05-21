https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/high-dollar-us-military-equipment-not-performing-well-in-ukraine---blackwater-founder-1118570480.html

High-Dollar US Military Equipment Not Performing Well in Ukraine - Blackwater Founder

Expensive US military equipment is not performing well in Ukraine, former US Navy SEAL and Blackwater private military company founder Erik Prince said on Tuesday.

“The US systems are not holding up … the super high-dollar American stuff is not doing so well in that battle space,” Prince said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson. Drone-dropped munitions manufactured for $1,500 are capable of destroying multi-million-dollar tanks, Prince said. US taxpayers should be concerned that they are not getting good value from the country’s defense spending, Prince said. The US military is the most expensive organization in history, but serves as a means to sell overpriced equipment to countries that struggle to use or maintain it, Prince said.

