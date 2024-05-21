International
High-Dollar US Military Equipment Not Performing Well in Ukraine - Blackwater Founder
Expensive US military equipment is not performing well in Ukraine, former US Navy SEAL and Blackwater private military company founder Erik Prince said on Tuesday.
“The US systems are not holding up … the super high-dollar American stuff is not doing so well in that battle space,” Prince said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson. Drone-dropped munitions manufactured for $1,500 are capable of destroying multi-million-dollar tanks, Prince said. US taxpayers should be concerned that they are not getting good value from the country’s defense spending, Prince said. The US military is the most expensive organization in history, but serves as a means to sell overpriced equipment to countries that struggle to use or maintain it, Prince said.
High-Dollar US Military Equipment Not Performing Well in Ukraine - Blackwater Founder

18:09 GMT 21.05.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Expensive US military equipment is not performing well in Ukraine, former US Navy SEAL and Blackwater private military company founder Erik Prince said on Tuesday.
The US systems are not holding up … the super high-dollar American stuff is not doing so well in that battle space,” Prince said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.
Drone-dropped munitions manufactured for $1,500 are capable of destroying multi-million-dollar tanks, Prince said.
US taxpayers should be concerned that they are not getting good value from the country’s defense spending, Prince said.

Last month, Prince said in an essay that there is something “gravely wrong” with the United States’ military capacity and its ability to project power in the world. The fiat nature of the US dollar and debt spending have enabled the government to overfund the military, creating a military policy that prioritizes a small number of contractors over winning wars, Prince said.

The US military is the most expensive organization in history, but serves as a means to sell overpriced equipment to countries that struggle to use or maintain it, Prince said.
