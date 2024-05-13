https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/russian-military-industrial-complex-worlds-most-powerful--acting-deputy-prime-minister-1118406506.html

Russian Military-Industrial Complex World's Most Powerful - Acting Deputy Prime Minister

The Russian military-industrial complex is the most powerful in the world when it comes to production of major types of arms and military equipment, acting Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.

The current geopolitical situation dictates the need to permanently improve the technical characteristics of weapons and military equipment, and increase the production of arms, the official added.Western countries, including the US, have been providing massive military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

