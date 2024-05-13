https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/russian-military-industrial-complex-worlds-most-powerful--acting-deputy-prime-minister-1118406506.html
Russian Military-Industrial Complex World's Most Powerful - Acting Deputy Prime Minister
Russian Military-Industrial Complex World's Most Powerful - Acting Deputy Prime Minister
Sputnik International
The Russian military-industrial complex is the most powerful in the world when it comes to production of major types of arms and military equipment, acting Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.
2024-05-13T09:13+0000
2024-05-13T09:13+0000
2024-05-13T09:45+0000
military
russian armed forces
russian army
russia-nato showdown
denis manturov
sergey lavrov
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101638/92/1016389268_0:171:2948:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_5b66a5a205af23322bb4bce7c0d99276.jpg
The current geopolitical situation dictates the need to permanently improve the technical characteristics of weapons and military equipment, and increase the production of arms, the official added.Western countries, including the US, have been providing massive military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/not-cut-out-for-real-warfare-german-marder-ifvs-exposed-as-weak-unfit-for-battlefield-1117678093.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101638/92/1016389268_141:0:2808:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_d14c7527898e25da8db07f6a412c96cc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces, russian military-industrial complex, russia-nato showdown, denis manturov, sergey lavrov, nato
russian armed forces, russian military-industrial complex, russia-nato showdown, denis manturov, sergey lavrov, nato
Russian Military-Industrial Complex World's Most Powerful - Acting Deputy Prime Minister
09:13 GMT 13.05.2024 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 13.05.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military-industrial complex is the most powerful in the world when it comes to production of major types of arms and military equipment, acting Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.
The current geopolitical situation dictates the need to permanently improve the technical characteristics of weapons and military equipment
, and increase the production of arms, the official added.
"Today the Russian military and industrial complex is the world’s most powerful in terms of the output of major types of weapons and military equipment," Manturov said during his address to lawmakers.
Western countries, including the US, have been providing massive military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.