Inviting Russia to Normandy Landing Anniversary Would Be Goodwill Gesture - US Veteran

Extending an invitation to Russia to participate in the events marking the 80th anniversary of the allied troops landing in Normandy would be a goodwill gesture even though Soviet troops did not participate in that military operation, World War II veteran from the United States, Frank Cohn, told Sputnik.

However, he believes that such a move is not likely to happen this year. However, Cohn also said US and Russian war veterans can extend such invitations because they know the price and importance of friendship between soldiers, and can help heal current political tensions. However, Cohn emphasized that more efforts are needed to overcome the current negative political climate. Cohn, a 98-year-old retired US Army colonel, participated in the legendary meeting between US and Soviet troops at the Elbe River in Germany in April 1945. He said he now plans to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings. The ceremony in honor of the landing of the allied forces in Normandy, France, will take place there in June. Cohn said he did not participate in the Normandy landing itself because he was still in training camp at that time. However, he arrived there just three months later and saw all the circumstances of the battle. The veteran also stressed that the Normandy invasion became the most significant battle for the Allied forces during the war. The D-Day landing was the largest ever naval, air, and land operation conducted in history when nearly 7,000 Allied naval vessels and more than 132,000 Allied troops landed on five beaches in Normandy. More than 4,414 allied troops were killed during the landings on June 6, 1944, including 2,501 US troops. Overall, some 73,000 allied troops were killed during the operation, code-named Overlord, which opened a second front against Nazi Germany in the west.

