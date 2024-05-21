https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/romanian-senator-reveals-true-agenda-of-anti-serb-un-resolution-on-srebrenica-1118570794.html

Romanian Senator Reveals True Agenda of Anti-Serb UN Resolution on Srebrenica

Romanian Senator Reveals True Agenda of Anti-Serb UN Resolution on Srebrenica

Sputnik International

As the vote on the Western-backed UN General Assembly (UNGA’s) resolution on the events of 1995 in Srebrenica nears, a Romanian politician has revealed to Sputnik the dire consequences that the “yes” vote would entail. Declaring Serbia “a genocidal nation” would be a dangerous precedent, she said. The vote is scheduled for May 23.

2024-05-21T18:39+0000

2024-05-21T18:39+0000

2024-05-21T18:41+0000

srebrenica

marko djuric

ratko mladic

serbia

belgrade

un general assembly

g7

yugoslavia

yugoslav wars

balkan wars

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117044771_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d42b18ae779437fcaca235f30797de01.jpg

A UNGA resolution on the events of 1995 in the Muslim-held enclave of Srebrenica during the Bosnian War was proposed by Germany and Rwanda. Serbia’s Foreign Minister Marko Djuric stated on Tuesday that while the draft is likely to gain support from the G7 and its allies, it faces opposition from Serbia, Russia, and several other nations, including Muslim countries. Serbian President Alexander Vucic Djucic is set to travel to New York City to personally oppose the resolution.“The resolution against Serbia is a classic example of how the collective West wants to bring to their knees the states that affirm their independence. It is important that all countries that want to resist the advancement of the West take a stand and defend Serbia. It is not only about Serbia but about all free countries that can be condemned at any moment if the collective West gets angry and wishes to tarnish and marginalize them,” Diana Șoșoacă, a senator of the Romanian parliament and leader of the S.O.S. Romania party, told Sputnik in an exclusive interview.She says the resolution is nothing but “the collective West's way of inventing culprits on the basis of which to colonize other states.”In the Spring of 1992 with the beginning of the Bosnian War, an interethnic conflict between Serbs, Muslim autonomists, Bosnian Muslims, and Croats, all involved parties systematically attacked the civilian population. At the onset of the conflict, Srebrenica was under the control of the Army of the Republika Srpska and formations of local Serbs, but by May, regular Bosnian forces took control of the town, prompting a mass exodus of the Serbian population. By 1993, Srebrenica had become a Muslim enclave within the self-proclaimed state of Republika Srpska. The influx of refugees led to rampant diseases, food shortages, and an overwhelmed water supply and sewage system.In July 1995, after the town of Srebrenica came under the control of Serbian forces led by General Ratko Mladić, about 8,100 Muslims died or went missing, according to the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) and several other organizations. However, some experts consider these figures to be exaggerated. Later the International Criminal Tribunal for Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) declared them ‘massacred’ by the Serbs headed by Mladic.The then-Yugoslav authorities in Belgrade in 1995 acknowledged the killing and condemned individual leaders of Bosnian Serbs for it. But Belgrade refused to see this tragedy as an “act of genocide” from the Serb side. The official position of Belgrade remains the same now, with a strong emphasis on the denial of the “genocidal guilt” of the Serbian nation.So, why would the world’s most authoritative discussion platform suddenly busy itself with the events that happened almost 29 years ago?Șoșoacă noted the moment, with Americans and their allies pushing through this resolution. This “unjust and unspeakable attack against the history and sovereignty of Serbia” comes at a moment when Belgrade refuses to send weapons to Ukraine, does not apply for membership in NATO and defies Western efforts to make Belgrade recognize the "independence” of Kosovo.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/natos-bombing-of-yugoslavia-sulmination-of-negligence-of-international-law-1117529198.html

srebrenica

serbia

belgrade

yugoslavia

balkans

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Dmitry Babich https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0e/1116778495_0:120:720:840_100x100_80_0_0_9bf47040bc46073fb920d272be7bc29d.jpg

Dmitry Babich https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0e/1116778495_0:120:720:840_100x100_80_0_0_9bf47040bc46073fb920d272be7bc29d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dmitry Babich https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0e/1116778495_0:120:720:840_100x100_80_0_0_9bf47040bc46073fb920d272be7bc29d.jpg

unga resolutions, unga drafts, war in yugoslavia, nato bombings of yugoslavia, what happened in the balkans, yugoslavia in the 1990s, srebrenica massacre, srebrenica, what happened in srebrenica, unsc srebrenica resolution