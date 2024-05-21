https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/sri-lanka-wishes-to-join-brics-looks-for-indias-support--foreign-minister--1118559571.html

Sri Lanka Wishes to Join BRICS, Looks for India’s Support – Foreign Minister

BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the world's largest emerging economies, bringing together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. On January 1, 2024, the bloc was expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Sri Lanka plans to join BRICS and seeks to gain support of India who is already a member of the organization, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told the country's Ani newspaper in an interview published on Monday. The country’s government will assess the sub-committee's recommendations so as to have "multiple options," the minister added. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has been invited to take part in the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Russia, the minister said.

