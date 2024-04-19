https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/russia-to-promote-anti-corruption-agenda-during-brics-presidency---foreign-ministry-1118017754.html

Russia to Promote Anti-Corruption Agenda During BRICS Presidency - Foreign Ministry

Russia intends to promote the anti-corruption agenda during its presidency in BRICS this year, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin addressed the first meeting of the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group, which took place in Moscow from April 17-18. "The aspiration of the Russian presidency to promote a unified agenda based on the coinciding priorities of the BRICS countries in the field of anti-corruption was noted. Vershinin emphasized that our countries have common positions on a number of key issues of anti-corruption cooperation, including asset recovery," the ministry said in a statement. Moscow's approach was supported by the working group members, the statement said.

