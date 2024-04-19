https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/russia-to-promote-anti-corruption-agenda-during-brics-presidency---foreign-ministry-1118017754.html
Russia to Promote Anti-Corruption Agenda During BRICS Presidency - Foreign Ministry
Russia intends to promote the anti-corruption agenda during its presidency in BRICS this year, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin addressed the first meeting of the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group, which took place in Moscow from April 17-18. "The aspiration of the Russian presidency to promote a unified agenda based on the coinciding priorities of the BRICS countries in the field of anti-corruption was noted. Vershinin emphasized that our countries have common positions on a number of key issues of anti-corruption cooperation, including asset recovery," the ministry said in a statement. Moscow's approach was supported by the working group members, the statement said.
"The importance of implementing joint projects was emphasized, as well as the development of a common understanding on the further development of specialized multilateral mechanisms, which is expected to be set out in the final documents of the Russian presidency in BRICS," the statement read.
Established in 2009, BRICS originally consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates joined the bloc.