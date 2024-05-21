https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/us-tries-carrot-and-stick-to-subdue-georgia-1118568454.html

US Tries 'Carrot and Stick' to Subdue Georgia

US Tries 'Carrot and Stick' to Subdue Georgia

Sputnik International

Having previously attempted to influence Georgia’s politics by threatening the country with sanctions, the US seems poised to adopt a different approach by promising various incentives if Tbilisi agrees to play ball with Washington.

2024-05-21T15:59+0000

2024-05-21T15:59+0000

2024-05-21T15:59+0000

analysis

us

georgia

legislation

relations

protests

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108238032_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_818fb9b79196e5bcd13c0830f1d8afa6.jpg

A new draft bill expected to be introduced in the US Congress this week would offer Georgia “a robust preferential trade regime,” but only if Georgia shows what the US deems “significant and sustained progress towards reinvigorating its democracy,” according to Politico. All in all, it appears that the US has adopted a classic “carrot and stick” approach towards the country, says Shota Apkhadze, a political analyst and director of the Center for Islamic Studies of the Caucasus. Now, as the US’ efforts to foment unrest in Georgia have failed in the face of staunch resistance by the Georgian state, Washington has changed tack and now offers military and economic benefits in exchange for Georgia acquiescing its demands. He notes that, so far, Georgian politicians show no intent to change the country’s foreign and domestic policies in exchange for this handout.Apkhadze also describes this US initiative as an attempt to meddle in Georgia’s internal matters, as Washington keeps trying to dissuade Tbilisi from adopting the foreign agents bill. “A law is passed in a legislative body of a state. In this case, it should take place in the Georgian parliament because the Georgian parliament is elected by the majority of Georgian citizens,” he states.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/hand-of-soros-georgian-prime-minister-denounces-us-color-revolution-tactics-1118262117.html

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

georgia us relations, georgia foreign agents bill, georgia protests