Sputnik International
US Tries 'Carrot and Stick' to Subdue Georgia
US Tries 'Carrot and Stick' to Subdue Georgia
Having previously attempted to influence Georgia’s politics by threatening the country with sanctions, the US seems poised to adopt a different approach by promising various incentives if Tbilisi agrees to play ball with Washington.
A new draft bill expected to be introduced in the US Congress this week would offer Georgia “a robust preferential trade regime,” but only if Georgia shows what the US deems “significant and sustained progress towards reinvigorating its democracy,” according to Politico. All in all, it appears that the US has adopted a classic “carrot and stick” approach towards the country, says Shota Apkhadze, a political analyst and director of the Center for Islamic Studies of the Caucasus. Now, as the US’ efforts to foment unrest in Georgia have failed in the face of staunch resistance by the Georgian state, Washington has changed tack and now offers military and economic benefits in exchange for Georgia acquiescing its demands. He notes that, so far, Georgian politicians show no intent to change the country’s foreign and domestic policies in exchange for this handout.Apkhadze also describes this US initiative as an attempt to meddle in Georgia’s internal matters, as Washington keeps trying to dissuade Tbilisi from adopting the foreign agents bill. “A law is passed in a legislative body of a state. In this case, it should take place in the Georgian parliament because the Georgian parliament is elected by the majority of Georgian citizens,” he states.
21.05.2024
Having previously attempted to influence Georgia's politics by threatening the country with sanctions, the US seems poised to adopt a different approach by promising various incentives if Tbilisi agrees to play ball with Washington.
A new draft bill expected to be introduced in the US Congress this week would offer Georgia "a robust preferential trade regime," but only if Georgia shows what the US deems "significant and sustained progress towards reinvigorating its democracy," according to Politico.
All in all, it appears that the US has adopted a classic "carrot and stick" approach towards the country, says Shota Apkhadze, a political analyst and director of the Center for Islamic Studies of the Caucasus.

"It is already clear that they are not our friends, that they are not our partners, seeing what they do, how political processes develop, how they openly meddle in everything, even in street protests and in the political life in Georgia in general," he says, referring to the US.

Now, as the US' efforts to foment unrest in Georgia have failed in the face of staunch resistance by the Georgian state, Washington has changed tack and now offers military and economic benefits in exchange for Georgia acquiescing its demands.
"There is a very important point in the life of every state – the idea of honor and self dignity. If Georgian society, Georgian leadership falls for this handout, it would mean that we sold ourselves out," Apkhadze explains.
He notes that, so far, Georgian politicians show no intent to change the country's foreign and domestic policies in exchange for this handout.
Apkhadze also describes this US initiative as an attempt to meddle in Georgia's internal matters, as Washington keeps trying to dissuade Tbilisi from adopting the foreign agents bill.
"A law is passed in a legislative body of a state. In this case, it should take place in the Georgian parliament because the Georgian parliament is elected by the majority of Georgian citizens," he states.
