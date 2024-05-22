International
China to Continue Strengthening Strategic Partnership With Iran - Foreign Minister
China will continue strengthening the strategic partnership with Iran, Chinese FM Wang Yi has told a meeting with Iranian Deputy Fm for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari.
On Tuesday, Wang took part in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's foreign ministers, on the sidelines of which he had a meeting with Safari. During the meeting, the Chinese foreign minister expressed condolences over the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. On Monday, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that Raisi, Amirabdollahian and other senior government officials died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. The delegation was on its way back from a visit to Azerbaijan. Iranian authorities said the helicopter crash-landed in a remote mountainous region due to poor weather conditions and thick fog.
China to Continue Strengthening Strategic Partnership With Iran - Foreign Minister

Subscribe
BEIJING, (Sputnik) - China will continue strengthening the strategic partnership between China and Iran "regardless of how the situation changes," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari.
On Tuesday, Wang took part in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's foreign ministers, on the sidelines of which he had a meeting with Safari.
"Regardless of how the situation changes, China will continue strengthening the China-Iran strategic partnership, protect common interests of both sides and continue working for peace in the region and the world," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang as saying on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the Chinese foreign minister expressed condolences over the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.
On Monday, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that Raisi, Amirabdollahian and other senior government officials died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. The delegation was on its way back from a visit to Azerbaijan. Iranian authorities said the helicopter crash-landed in a remote mountainous region due to poor weather conditions and thick fog.
