China to Continue Strengthening Strategic Partnership With Iran - Foreign Minister

China will continue strengthening the strategic partnership with Iran, Chinese FM Wang Yi has told a meeting with Iranian Deputy Fm for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari.

On Tuesday, Wang took part in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's foreign ministers, on the sidelines of which he had a meeting with Safari. During the meeting, the Chinese foreign minister expressed condolences over the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. On Monday, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that Raisi, Amirabdollahian and other senior government officials died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. The delegation was on its way back from a visit to Azerbaijan. Iranian authorities said the helicopter crash-landed in a remote mountainous region due to poor weather conditions and thick fog.

