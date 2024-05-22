https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/china-to-continue-strengthening-strategic-partnership-with-iran---foreign-minister-1118575182.html
China to Continue Strengthening Strategic Partnership With Iran - Foreign Minister
China to Continue Strengthening Strategic Partnership With Iran - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
China will continue strengthening the strategic partnership with Iran, Chinese FM Wang Yi has told a meeting with Iranian Deputy Fm for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari.
2024-05-22T03:45+0000
2024-05-22T03:45+0000
2024-05-22T03:45+0000
world
china
iran
wang yi
ebrahim raisi
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111890191_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0d8b97afeb205cfd39e5ec0808fdd3f5.jpg
On Tuesday, Wang took part in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's foreign ministers, on the sidelines of which he had a meeting with Safari. During the meeting, the Chinese foreign minister expressed condolences over the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. On Monday, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that Raisi, Amirabdollahian and other senior government officials died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. The delegation was on its way back from a visit to Azerbaijan. Iranian authorities said the helicopter crash-landed in a remote mountainous region due to poor weather conditions and thick fog.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/photos-remembering-irans-late-president-raisi-and-fm-amir-abdollahian-1118541270.html
china
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111890191_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56d08aa38e5d012d9ac8e316de727983.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
chinese fm wang yi, iranian deputy fm for economic diplomacy mahdi safari, china iran relations, will china support iran
chinese fm wang yi, iranian deputy fm for economic diplomacy mahdi safari, china iran relations, will china support iran
China to Continue Strengthening Strategic Partnership With Iran - Foreign Minister
BEIJING, (Sputnik) - China will continue strengthening the strategic partnership between China and Iran "regardless of how the situation changes," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari.
On Tuesday, Wang took part in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's foreign ministers, on the sidelines of which he had a meeting with Safari.
"Regardless of how the situation changes, China will continue strengthening the China-Iran strategic partnership, protect common interests of both sides and continue working for peace in the region and the world," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang as saying on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the Chinese foreign minister expressed condolences over the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.
On Monday, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed media reports that Raisi, Amirabdollahian and other senior government officials died in a helicopter crash
in northwestern Iran. The delegation was on its way back from a visit to Azerbaijan. Iranian authorities said the helicopter crash-landed in a remote mountainous region due to poor weather conditions and thick fog.